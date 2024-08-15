40-year-old man admits to taking gun to high school football field: court documents





GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) — A 40-year-old man who brought a gun onto the Tri-State High School football field has been arrested on suspicion of inciting panic. Court documents show Raymond Huff Jr. of Green Township also faces charges of unlawfully carrying or possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety area. Huff led the evacuation of the Bridgetown Middle School soccer fields on Tuesday, city police wrote in a sworn statement. Witnesses saw him with a firearm strapped to his waistband on his way to the practice fields to confront someone, the affidavit states. A witness statement reads: Saw a man walk to his car and pull out a gun, according to court records. Walked across the field and kids started running. Followed the man to a house. He admitted to carrying the firearm around his waist, according to a criminal complaint. The team practicing on the field Tuesday has no affiliation with the Oak Hills School District, district spokesperson Chris Gramke told FOX19 NOW. According to the youth league website, the football field was used by Little Highlanders Football, a football club for groups 1 to 6. The Little Highlanders soccer organization said in a statement that Tuesday's incident was an internal family dispute. The Little Highlanders football organization strives to provide a safe and supportive environment for players, families and guests. We are very concerned about a recent incident that occurred at one of our training facilities regarding an internal family dispute where a weapon was found in the waistband of one of the individuals involved in the dispute. The safety and well-being of our players, parents and coaches is our top priority. We are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure the situation is thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken. In the meantime, the individual responsible has been banned from all school district property and Little Highlanders related activities including practices, games and events. We understand that incidents like this can be stressful for our program and the wider community. The Little Highlanders Board of Directors is here to provide support and ensure everyone feels safe and supported during this unfortunate time. We appreciate the Green Township Police Department's quick response and are fully cooperating with their investigation. We also want to remind our families that while we cannot discuss specific details of the case due to privacy laws, our commitment to safety and well-being remains our primary focus. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this challenging situation. Further questions should be directed to local law enforcement. The Little Highlanders organization says they are cooperating with officers in this investigation and that Huff has been banned from all school grounds and Little Highlanders-related activities. Do you see a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Click here to report it. Do you have a photo or video of a current news item? Send it's here for us with a short description. Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

