Johns Hopkins University – Assistant Coach, Women's Tennis







Assistant Coach Women's Tennis

Department of Athletics and Recreation

Limited time, seasonal, exempt, salary-based, administrative staff appointment

Department: Athletics / Division: Homewood Student Affairs Hopkins Athletics is a multidivisional organization with 22 programs competing at the NCAA DIII level and two programs (men's and women's lacrosse) competing at the NCAA Division I level (BIG 10 Conference). The organization also operates a variety of robust recreational activities including club sports, intramurals, and fitness programs. The Hopkins Athletics Department is seeking an innovative and forward-thinking Assistant Coach Women's TennisThe position must be performed Within the framework of a best-in-class athletics department at Johns Hopkins University, Hopkins encourages candidates who value professional and personal development and actively contribute to a culture of diversity and inclusion within both the department and the university. Hopkins Student Affairs strives to hire and support the professional development of colleagues who: are equity-minded; demonstrate a commitment to inclusion; share a keen understanding of the importance of our identity as a diverse community of learners; are prepared to contribute to our efforts to support student learning and provide robust leadership development and community engagement opportunities; and can contribute to our efforts to foster student connection and a sense of belonging across our university. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES Training, development, coaching and teaching of the sport on the field

Assisting the lead coach in developing and organizing trips, including meal planning

Assist in coordinating on-campus recruitment visits for potential candidates

Demonstrate strong communication and leadership skills and build and maintain positive relationships with student-athletes, faculty and staff

Understand the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment and assist student-athletes in achieving exceptionally high athletic and academic goals

Ensure compliance with university policies, conference policies, and NCAA rules and regulations.

Handle other responsibilities as assigned QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates who contribute to the cultural and ethnic diversity of our university are encouraged to apply.

Bachelor's degree preferred

Previous experience in coaching and recruiting at a top academic institution is preferred

Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays

Travel is also required. A valid driver's license and the ability to operate a vehicle are required.

All candidates must be able to lift and move equipment and supplies up to 50 pounds IMPORTANT RELATIONSHIPS: The Assistant Coach is directly supervised by the Head Coach. This position has a lot of interaction with faculty and staff, students, alumni and other external parties. PHYSICAL EFFORT/WORK ENVIRONMENT: General office, athletic facility, and campus environment. Position requires working outdoors and in inclement weather. Position requires sitting, although frequent movement is necessary. Walking, standing, bending, twisting, and occasional lifting up to 50 pounds in coaching and training situations is required. Computer use with repetitive and/or wrist motion is required. Position is a temporary, fiscal year position with frequent evening and weekend work during the year, with those dates determined by supervisor. Johns Hopkins does not discriminate in its educational programs or employment on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, or military or veteran status. JHU is an equal opportunity employer and operates in compliance with federal and state laws relating to nondiscrimination. JHU complies with Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in an institution's educational programs and activities. Questions regarding Title IX may be directed to JHU's Title IX Coordinator or to the federal Office of Civil Rights. JHU is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, and veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about the university, visit our website: www.jhu.edu. Send all your resumes and cover letters to [email protected] – Advertisement –

