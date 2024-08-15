Sports
Next 5 Former New Jersey Devils to Make the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame has 294 NHL players representing over 100 years of the greatest sport on ice. The New Jersey Devils, which spans over 40 years, is relatively small compared to the sport as a whole. So we get a museum that claims to be the best the sport has ever seen, filled with enough people to fill the Esso Great Hall (which ironically is inside the Hall).
There are currently 11 former Devils in the Hall of Fame. Martin Brodeur is the most famous, as one of the greatest goalies of all time, his spot was guaranteed. Scott Stevens and Scott Niedermayer formed one of the best defensive duos in hockey history. Brendan Shanahan started and ended his stellar career in Jersey. Peter Stastny gave those early Devils teams star power. Most of the others had a cup of coffee in New Jersey.
There are a couple of very interesting cases for who could be in the Hall of Fame next. One player we don’t expect to make it is Patrik Elias. It’s not because he doesn’t deserve it. It’s the opposite, but the voting committee isn’t very logical and we don’t think that will change anytime soon. Elias is a Hall of Fame player, but because he was a great offensive player on a defensive team, he will be overlooked. One parody, however, will eventually be corrected.
We have been talking about Alexander Mogilny's candidacy almost every year. Here is our article from July on this topic. Here's one from 2022. And then another one from 2020. There are more, but you get the point. Mogilny needs to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and for whatever reason, political or statistical, that he isn't, he needs to be retired.
Mogliny has everything you want in a Hall of Famer. He had some of the best seasons we’ve ever seen, including his 76-goal 92-93 season. He joined the Devils toward the end of the 99-00 season, and it took a while for him to make a huge impact.
He had just six points in the last 12 games of the season, and he had just seven points in the 2000 playoffs. The Devils still won the Stanley Cup, so he's already a legend. He had one year left on his contract, and he was vastly better in 2000-01. On that all-star Devils team, he had 43 goals and 83 points. He had 16 points in the postseason before signing with the Maple Leafs in the offseason.
Mogilny finished his career with 473 goals and just under 1,000 games. This is a player who always seemed to be ignored by the hockey men. But with more unique voices joining the voting committees, Mogilny will get his day.
