Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League Crowns Its First-Ever Summer League Champion QNS





The Middle Village Roller Hockey League concluded the summer season by crowning its first summer champion: the Jets. Photo courtesy of Paul Pogozelski

Sign up for our QNS newsletter and receive news, updates and local insights straight to your inbox! In what seemed like the blink of an eye, the Middle Village Roller Hockey League ended its summer competition this month by crowning its first summer champion: the Jets. Jets coaches Gary Posylkin and Glen Santos led their team to victory in the regular season championship by defeating the Cardinals in a thrilling 1-0 game. Ultimately, the Jets held aloft the Queens Maloney Cup, named after the previous founder of the Middle Village Hockey League, as a token of a well-deserved victory. MVP Hockey League President Paul Pogozelski called this season's championship game a great snapshot of the league's most competitive season to date. Eleven of the 15 matches played during the summer period were decided by a single goal, including four matches that required extra time to determine the winner, the competition president stressed. Among the Jets' standouts were Team Captain Mason Monahan and the league's best goalie, Juan Jose Munoz. Mason was supported throughout the season by his teammates, Michal Sebestyan, Aidan Cavanaugh, Joaquin Lozano and Daniel Krawiec. The Jets also featured a solid second line consisting of Arthur Tu, Julian Izydorczyk, Alexander Posylkin, Henry Rock, Marcel Zolech and Thomas Warkenthien, alongside the dynamic duo of Henrik and Ryan Santos. Honorable mentions for the team include MVP players Conor McPhillips, Johnny Macchio and Nazariy Hirnyak, all of whom filled in during the summer season. While the Cardinals didn't secure a win this season, they did display a variety of skills that could lead to future success. Coaches Bill Browne, Dan Porr and Mathew Restrepo led the Cardinals throughout the season by developing their players' skills on the ice. The Cardinals also featured the league's leading scorer AJ Landa, goalie Joseph Scotti and a balanced roster of players with character. The Cardinals showed tremendous determination in their first playoff victory against the Dolphins, with the team overcoming deficits of 4-2 and 5-3 to ultimately win 7-5. Following the championship game, the Cardinals and Jets coaching staffs surprised their teams by hosting a joint banquet, catered by the league's newest sponsor, Carlos Pizza from Middle Village. League President Paul Pogozelski said that the players and coaches have shown tremendous sportsmanship and respect for their opponents this season, ending this competitive season with a great 1-0 championship game. The Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League plans to Association of Uniform Firefighters to celebrate the life and legacy of firefighter James Bohan and officially unveil their donated scoreboard on Saturday, September 7 at 11:00am Following the festivities, the MVP Roller Hockey League will play two games to kick off the season, with reigning champions Thunder Trucks taking on newcomers the Stingers at 1 p.m. The Hitmen and High Flyers will then play each other at 3 p.m. The Hockey League will also be volunteering on Sunday, September 15, along with Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. and Member of Parliament Andrew Hevesi to re-sanitize Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village. For more information or to volunteer for the cleanup, please call the Assemblyman Hevesis office at (718)-263-5595. For more information about the competition and to view upcoming events, visit their website mvproller.com, Instagram (mvprollerhockey) and Facebook (Middendorp Roller Hockey) pages. Additional information and reporting provided by MVP Roller Hockey League President Paul Pogozelski.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qns.com/2024/08/middle-village-players-roller-hockey-league-crowns-first-summer-league-champions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos