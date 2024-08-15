Connect with us

Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League Crowns Its First-Ever Summer League Champion QNS

 


The Middle Village Roller Hockey League concluded the summer season by crowning its first summer champion: the Jets.

Photo courtesy of Paul Pogozelski