Chinese table tennis player receives 6kg gold for Olympic victory





According to China Business DailyChen Meng is expected to receive a bonus of US$525,000 after winning two gold medals in the women's singles and women's team table tennis events. The bulk of the bonus will come from property magnate Guo Bin, husband of 2004 Athens Olympic gold medalist Wang Nan. Before the women's singles final, Guo posted a message on social media promising 6kg of gold to the champion before Chen defeated her fellow competitor Sun Yingsha. Chen, 30, has won the women's singles and women's team gold medals at the last two Olympics. She was the second-seeded player at the 2024 Paris Olympics but played brilliantly to beat the number one-seeded Sun. Chen also won the 2020 Table Tennis World Cup and finished runner-up twice at the 2019 and 2023 World Championships. Guo Bin and Wang Nan are a famous couple in the Chinese table tennis scene, which they are constantly investing in. They built a training center in Weihai City, Shandong Province, and this location is regularly used by the national table tennis team. China became the first team to win all five Olympic gold medals in table tennis, including women's singles, men's singles, mixed doubles, men's team and women's team at the Paris Olympics. Mixed doubles was only introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where China suffered a shock defeat to Japan in the final. In addition to Chen, three other table tennis athletes joined the top 10 Chinese athletes to win the biggest Olympic bonus. Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, who won the gold medal in mixed doubles, are tied for second place with $270,000, including 3kg of gold from Guo. Fan Zhendong is in 10th place with $56,000 for the gold medal in men's singles. Fourth through ninth places go to diver Chang Yani ($105,000), swimmer Sun Jiajun ($95,000), Sheng Lihao (shooting), Chen Yiwen and Quan Hongchan (diving) with $63,000 each, and Xiao Yanning and Xiang Binxuan (artistic swimming) with $61,500 each. Quan Hongchan (C) wins the gold medal in the 10m springboard diving at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo by Reuters These numbers are not the final figures. Chinese athletes also receive bonuses from their local authorities, and each place has a different level of reward. They also receive bonuses from anonymous individuals and companies. The city of Zhangzhou in Fujian province is one of the places with the highest rewards, with about $168,000 being awarded to the Olympic champions. China finished second at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with 40 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 24 bronze medals. China has the same number of gold medals as the US, but 16 fewer silver medals. This is also China's second-best result at the Olympics, after Beijing 2008 with 48 gold medals.

