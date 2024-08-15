Damien Harris will not join Alabama football radio broadcast after all





There is now a vacancy for a radio reporter with the Alabama American football team. Damien Harris won’t be filling in after all. The former Alabama running back was set to join the Crimson Tide Sports Network crew for the call-ups this fall, according to an announcement from CTSN last week. But play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart revealed Wednesday that’s no longer the case. Steward joined WNSP's The opening kick-off and said Harris will no longer be part of the CTSN broadcast crew this season and will instead seek another opportunity. Damien Harris has another chance, let him talk about it, Stewart said. Good for him, disappointing for us. But yeah, it came out of nowhere on both sides. With the season starting in just over two weeks, CTSN will have to come up with another plan to fill the sideline reporter role alongside Stewart, Tyler Watts (analyst), Tom Stipe (technician) and Roger Hoover (host) who will be handling game coverage in coach Kalen DeBoer's debut season. Christian Miller was primarily a reporter for home games last season, while Hoover filled that role during away games. Harris retired from the NFL last spring after five seasons with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. He was a third-round draft pick in 2019 after playing for Alabama from 2015-18, a time on two national championship teams. Nick Kelly is an Alabama reporter for AL.com and the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on X And Instagram.

