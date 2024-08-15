Sports
Brave new world: BCHL commissioner discusses Hockey Canada, NCAA separation and more
As far as most can remember, the path to professional hockey for Canadians did not go through the NCAA.
The current development plan has been in place for over 20 years. Like other junior-tier hockey leagues across the country, the BCHL's historical goal has been to develop players for the CHL and their major-junior level affiliates (OHL, QMJHL, WHL) before players pursue a professional career.
However, the murky relationship between Hockey Canada and the NCAA was one of the many reasons why the BCHL shocked the hockey world by announcing its departure from Hockey Canada and its intention to continue as a fully independent junior hockey league.
Now, after what is considered a highly successful first season of independence, the BCHL is looking to see even more growth for the 2024-25 season.
2024-25 will be a monumental season for the BCHL in more ways than one, said league commissioner Steven Cocker. The full integration of our five new members, soon-to-be-announced event alliances, and an elite group of incoming athletes will set the stage for an incredible year.
BCHL Commissioner Cocker sat down with The Progress to look back on a historic season for the BCHL and look ahead to what the future holds.
It has been over a year since the BCHL declared its independence. Although it seemed at the time that this was a hasty decision, internally this could not be further from the truth.
It was certainly not a decision we took lightly, Cocker said. It was one that took four years of planning.
Cocker, who has served on the league’s executive staff since 2019, alluded to the league’s desire for the benefits of an independent league. Some of these include more control over scheduling, changes to recruiting rules for players under 18 from outside of BC, and, most importantly, the ability for players to earn NCAA scholarships and compete at the collegiate level while pursuing an education. As it stands now, players who participate in major-junior play are ineligible to participate in NCAA sports and vice versa.
This has been a long-running issue between Hockey Canada and the NCAA. TSN journalist Rick Westehead reported via X on Tuesday morning (August 13) that Canadian junior hockey player Rylan Masterson had filed a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and 10 post-secondary institutions. In 2022, the then-16-year-old Masterson played two exhibition games for the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, which ultimately cost him his NCAA eligibility.
New: Canadian junior hockey player Rylan Masterson has filed a class action lawsuit against the NCAA and 10 universities, alleging they are violating antitrust laws by banning anyone who has ever played for a major junior team from playing NCAA hockey.
Meesterson, 19, photo.twitter.com/meKOJqwO7r
Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 13, 2024
This was one of the topics Cocker wanted to discuss in the talks with the board, but the requests seemed to fall on deaf ears.
It was Hockey Canada's unwillingness to sit down and talk for more than four years about looking at the development model, Cocker said. You know, even if we were given an inch and could sit down, we knew we probably weren't going to get everything we asked for.
But let's start a conversation and take this further.
But Cocker and other league members found the current development path to be a restrictive pipeline. NCAA hockey has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with Canadian players opting to play south of the border in hopes of not only pursuing a professional career but also earning a post-secondary degree.
Some notable Canadian NHL players who have gone the NCAA route in recent years include Adam Fantilli, Owen Power and Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar.
One of the more attractive benefits the NCAA offers is more development time for players. While major-junior play is offered to players between the ages of 16 and 20, the NCAA accepts college-age players. The later commitments often give players more time to hone their skills, and those who don’t pursue a professional career come out the other end with a post-secondary degree.
But Cocker stressed that these are decisions that must be made by the players and their families.
“We've helped players develop and our ultimate goal is to get players NCAA scholarships,” Cocker said. “If a 16-year-old plays in our league and then decides to go play in the WHL, you know, great.
But ultimately, that's the athlete's own decision.
News of the BCHL's split caused “quite a bit of disappointment” at Hockey Canada, but Cocker said they weren't completely shocked.
What was a bigger surprise was the addition of the teams from Alberta.
Following their separation, the BCHL announced that five Alberta franchises would leave the Hockey Canada-administered AJHL to join the BCHL. They would play in their own five-team division through the 2023–24 season, before a divisional realignment would fully integrate them as league members prior to the 2024–25 season.
While there are no current plans to add more teams in the future, Cocker says officials are always open to growing the league.
“A lot of teams and leagues around the country were watching us closely after we made the decision and will probably continue to do so,” Cocker explained. “A lot of franchises reached out to us to see how things were going. They were quite open and said that we would have a conversation with anyone who wanted to.
I mean, we spent four years trying to have a conversation with an association that we were members of, and the last thing we could do was do the same thing.
WATCH OUT
The 2024-25 campaign is expected to build on a successful 2023-24. Two of the five Alberta franchises will move to new facilities, with the Spruce Grove Saints moving into their new home in January 2025. The Sherwood Park Crusaders will follow shortly thereafter, moving into their new facility in the fall of 2025.
The new season also marks the return of the BCHL Showcase to BC. The event, which has been held in Seattle, WA for the past few years, will be held jointly in Chilliwack and Abbotsford. This year also marks the first time that the Vancouver Canucks are listed as official partners of the event.
BIG NEWS!!
The BCHL has announced Abbotsford and Chilliwack as the locations for the 2024 Showcase in October and the Vancouver Canucks will co-host the event!
DETAILS: https://t.co/GQ8Si1760j@Canucks | @abbycanucks | @Chiefs_Hockey photo.twitter.com/7TgHlnXO54
BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) July 12, 2024
Despite the many changes that followed an unprecedented first year of independence, Cocker stressed that the main purpose of the competition remains unchanged.
“We're going to continue to do what we've been doing for years, which is push our brand to provide exposure to our players,” Cocker said. “We're going to continue to build and grow as a league.”
Our ultimate goal is and remains to provide our players with the best opportunities.
Featured image of BCHL Network
|
