Fantasy Football 24: Sleeping Players! – Big Blue View

Do you hear that sound? Can you smell what's blowing in the wind? Fantasy Football redraft leagues draft season has finally begun!

Bread-and-butter Home Leagues that use a redraft format (with or without goalies) are still the backbone of fantasy football, and over the next 20 days, tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of leagues will go through the annual ritual of player selection. Nothing feels better than crushing your draft in one of these leagues. But to make that happen, you can’t just pick in the early and middle rounds. Selections made in the last six or seven rounds can really make a difference, and I’m not talking about grabbing your DST and kicker as the draft winds down.

With that in mind, today I'm going to give you a handful of tips sleepers to watch in the double digits. What is a sleeper? Well, definitions vary, but this is my column, so I get to define it! To me, it’s a player who is likely to be available late in the draft (or may not be drafted at all) and who carries an upside opportunity that could lead to meaningful fantasy contribution this year. Jared Goff, Chase Brown, Jameson Williams, and Pat Freiermuth are not sleepers this year. Let’s go deeper than that. For the purposes of this exercise, I’m only going to list running backs and wide receivers whose current Expert Consensus Ranking (ECR) is above 130, and quarterbacks and tight ends (the onesie positions, and this article is focused on 1-QB leagues) whose ECR is above 140. These are players who are often available after the completion of the 11th and 12th rounds in 12-team leagues, or who you can grab for a dollar or two at the end of your auction draft. You'll want to secure some “dormant” targets when the draft gets to the point where your fellow competitors are cracking open their fifth beer and messaging other people about the awesome fantasy team they just drafted.

I'm using ECR for this exercise because I think it's a better reflection of what you'll find in real Home League drafts compared to Average Draft Position (ADP), which isn't as useful at this stage of the draft season. All ECRs shown are for Half-point PPR.

I wrote this same column last season, and while I used an even later cutoff for players, I did pretty well. Obviously most sleeper calls won’t work out, but I did mention these players in my 2023 Sleepers article: Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, Gus Edwards, Devin Singletary, Rashee Rice, and Jake Ferguson. I’ll try to snag a few more late-round guys who could help you this season.

Before we move on to the sleepy 2024 posts, here's a link to where you can find my other fantasy football content for the season on Big Blue View, including my July rankings, comeback contenders, a Giants fantasy preview, and more: Fantasy Football Hub.

Okay, let's do it. Here are some cheap players that will bring the kind of upside you want with those late-round dart throws.

Quarterback

Remark: Baker Mayfield (QB23) has an ECR of 130, to give you an idea of ​​where the limit is for this exercise.

Sleepers:

Will Levis (ECR: 141, QB24)

Daniel Jones (ECR: 151, QB25)

JJ McCarthy (ECR: 225, (QB29)

Justin Fields (ECR: 235 (QB32)

Sam Darnold (ECR: 275 (QB33)

Most of the players listed above aren’t drafted in 1-QB leagues, but almost all of them are drafted in Superflex leagues, where it’s good to get three viable QB options if you can. Levis is a better runner than people think, and with Tennessee’s improvements to weapons and the offensive line, he could surprise this season. I wouldn’t mind taking him as my second QB in a Superflex (or better yet, as my third, which is what I did in my Scott Fish Bowl draft). Jones is coming off a torn ACL, and if he bounces back like he did in 2022 (when he finished as the 10th QB), it will be because he can still run and because rookie phenom Malik Nabers is as advertised. Justin Fields may not start many games this year and could be a wasted draft pick, but here's the thing: IF he gets a chance to start, he immediately becomes a low-end QB1 with potential due to his immense rushing potential. Needless to say, you want him on your bench when that happens, not on the waiver wire where 12 teams will be fighting over him. So he's worth a roster spot and will likely be drafted well before ECR in most leagues. I think the Minnesota quarterbacks will be intriguing streamers/back-end QB2s this year. The trick is figuring out if and when McCarthy takes over for Darnold, and that's complicated right now by McCarthy's uncertain return timeline from meniscus surgery. The ECRs above don't reflect that injury and if you're drafting now, Darnold definitely has more appeal. The coaching is excellent and so are the weapons, especially if TJ Hockenson returns.

Run back

Closing: Blake Choir (ECR 126, RB40), Zach Charbonnet (ECR 127, RB41), Trey Benson (ECR 130, RB42)

Sleepers:

Chuba Hubbard (ECR 133, RB43)

Rico Dowdle (ECR 141, RB44)

Ty Chandler (ECR 142, RB45)

Tyler Allgeier (ECR 145, RB46)

Jaleel McLaughlin (ECR 147, RB47)

JK Dobbins (ER 153, RB49)

Khalil Herbert (ECR 154, RB50)

MarShawn Lloyd (ECR 156, RB51)

Jaylen Wright (ECR 166, RB53)

Elijah Mitchell (ECR 182, RB57)

Yeah, I know, I know. This is a long list and honestly I could have easily added five or six more names to it. Running back is definitely a position you want to hammer at the end of the draft. Every year, a lot of RBs get injured or lose their starting role, and backups emerge and suddenly become fantasy viable. It's hard to know which backups will get those opportunities, but if they do, it's MUCH better to have them on your bench than on someone else's, or on the waiver wire. Taking a few in the later rounds increases your odds of winning the backup RB lottery. That said, I like the upside on all of these guys, whether it's because of an uncertain backfield in front of them, a belief that they can get more work than people expect, or excellent handcuff value.

Wide receiver

Closing: Josh Palmer (ECR 128, WR54, Romeo Doubs (ECR 129, WR55)

Sleepers:

Khalil Shakir (ECR 135, WR57)

Dontayvion Wicks (ECR 155, WR63)

Darnell Mooney (ECR 169, WR69)

WanDale Robinson (ECR 176, WR73)

DeMarcus Robinson (ECR 182, WR75)

The wide receiver is a very option-heavy player that you can get in rounds 8-11, and there are a LOT of high-potential guys I want to target in that range (Keon Coleman, Rashid Shaheed, Jameson Williams, Ladd McConkey and Josh Palmeramong other things). It's a good part of the draft for wide receiver value. But it thins out quite a bit after that, and again, I plan on hammering backup RBs in the later rounds. It's also much easier to find serviceable WRs on the waiver wire compared to RBs, which further argues for filling your bench late with a preference for RBs over WRs. Still, there are some WRs with nice upside that you can find here as well. I was into Mooney before Rondale Moore's injury, and now I like him even more in an improved passing offense with Kirk Cousins. Wicks flashed his talent last season, and the only problem for him is opportunity. Injuries to other Green Bay WRs would open the door to solid production at a bargain price. If you want some cheap exposure for that passing offense, Wicks is your ticket. Shakir is the only Buffalo wide receiver to have played meaningful regular season snaps with Josh Allen, and he arrived late last season. He's worth a dart throw. DeMarcus Robinson would be a useful WR3/flex player in the absence of Nacua or Kupp. And if WanDale Robinson can finally stay healthy, he has potential in what should be an improved offense.

Tight end

Closing: Cole Kmet (ECR 138, TE16)

Sleepers:

Luke Musgrave (ECR 144, TE17)

Hunter Henry (ECR 150, TE18)

Tyler Conklin (ECR 165, TE19)

Taysom Hill (ECR 171, TE21)

Ben Sinnott (ECR 192, TE26)

Jonnu Smith (ECR 258, TE32)

Tight end feels different this year. For the first time in a long time, it has multiple quality options up top and I definitely want one of the top 8 or 9 guys as my TE1. But I'm not as enamored with the low-end TE1s/high-end TE2s. After that group, I'll go back and I think there are some interesting players to take as a second tight end if you have cap space, or keep on your waiver wire/streamer speed dial. Henry and Conklin could both be top three target players on their teams. Musgrave is talented, but could suffer from a lot of target competition, making him inconsistent. Sinnott is a rookie, so you never know, but the upside is good. Jonnu Smith is a free agent, but profiles more as a waiver wire target and we'll likely find out fairly quickly if he plays a big role in Miami's high-powered offense. And then there's Taysom Hill. If you’ve never ridden the Taysom Coaster, make sure your safety bar is secure and keep your hands and feet inside at all times. The term spike week wasn’t coined for Hill, but it could have been. He’s ideal for a best ball format, but with Juwan Johnson recovering from foot surgery, the Swiss Army Knife could see a bigger role as a receiver earlier in the year. I think he deserves a spot on this list and you can get him late.

That’s the 2024 Zzz list. I hope my sleeper article didn’t put you to sleep! Coming soon: players to target and players to avoid at ADP, so save it here.