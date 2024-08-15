Sports
Lawsuit could lead to major changes in college men's hockey – Duluth News Tribune
GRAND FORKS A class action lawsuit filed Monday could upend the college men's hockey ecosystem.
The lawsuit accuses the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by banning athletes competing in the Canadian Junior Hockey League from participating in men's college hockey.
The lawsuit was filed by Rylan Masterson, who claims he played two exhibition games with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires, making him ineligible to play NCAA hockey.
The lawsuit was filed in the Western District of New York.
If successful, it could open the door for hundreds of players in the Western Hockey League, OHL and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League to play in the NCAA.
This development does not come as a surprise.
At the annual coaches' meetings in Naples, Florida, this spring, the possible formation of the CHL was discussed.
Although about two-thirds of college hockey coaches were against it, they knew a lawsuit could change the rules anyway, so they formed a task force to study the issue.
The group includes the six league commissioners, one coach from each conference and Forrest Karr, executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association and Minnesota Duluth's athletic director.
The coaches on the committee are Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte, Notre Dame assistant coach Andy Slaggert, Holy Cross head coach Bill Riga, Maine head coach Ben Barr and Cornell assistant coach Sean Flanagan.
Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny served on the committee but recently left to pursue a professional career.
“Whatever you think about it, chances are it's going to change if someone challenges it,” Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf told the Herald in May. “We have to be prepared for the Plan B scenario. If things were to go that way, either through the courts or through something where there was a change … I hate to use the term 'guardrails,' but what guardrails would we want to put in place to help us manage that?”
For decades, men's college hockey has closed the door to players competing in the three major Canadian junior leagues via NCAA Appendix 12.2.3.2.4, which states: “Major Junior Ice Hockey. Ice hockey teams in the United States and Canada classified as major junior teams by the Canadian Hockey Association are considered professional teams under NCAA law.”
There are players in the CHL who have NHL contracts, and this has long been the justification for excluding them from participation in collegiate men's hockey, including the stipends they receive.
The lawsuit cites specific examples of student athletes who were allowed to retain their eligibility under similar circumstances.
The lawsuit alleges that Boston University defenseman Tom Willander played in Sweden's top professional league but remained eligible. It also notes that specific athletes, most notably swimmer Katie Ledecky, remained eligible while receiving payments for their athletic performances.
The NCAA opened the door for players to receive payments following the Supreme Court's Alston ruling in 2021.
College hockey's traditional powers are largely against opening the CHL.
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association, on the other hand, has been pushing it. CCHA teams have lost players in the transfer portal to traditional powerhouses and want another way to replace players.
When the CHL opens, NCAA teams will immediately begin recruiting top players who have not yet signed NHL contracts.
The men's college hockey team, on the other hand, would have more Canadians and fewer Americans on the roster.
Fourteen of the 32 players selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft came from Canadian junior leagues. All of those players would be eligible for college if the lawsuit is successful.
Women's hockey players are eligible to play in the CHL and retain their eligibility. UMD goalie Eve Gascon played two games for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL in 2021-22 before joining the Bulldogs.
