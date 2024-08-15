Sports
Hina Hayata (24), Japan's national women's table tennis team, defeated Shin Yu-bin (20, Korean A.).
Hina Hayata (24), the Japanese national women's table tennis team who defeated Shin Yu-bin (20, Korean Air) to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, is causing a lot of controversy by saying: “I want to go to the Kamikaze Memorial.”
In the women's singles table tennis at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Shin Yu-bin and Hayata Hina had a great match. After a thrilling match, Shin Yu-bin lost 2-4 (11-911-13 10-127-112-112-117-11) and Hayata won the bronze medal. Especially when Hayata, who won despite the injury, shed tears, Shin Yu-bin, the loser, hugged him warmly.
The audience also applauded generously for Shin Yu-bin, who showed true sports spirit, and Hayata, who won the bronze medal with the spirit of fighting spirit. It was a great scene of the Paris Olympics, which left a great resonance among domestic fans who followed the scene through the broadcast.
However, Hayata was criticized by global SNS users, including China and South Korea, for saying he wants to return to Japan after the Olympic Games on December 13 to visit the Kamikaze Memorial, which commemorates World War II.
After returning home, Hayata said, “I will try to perform better in the next Olympics. “As long as the Olympics are over, I will go to the Fukuoka Anpanman Museum and have a good time, and I will visit the special public archives in Kagoshima (Kamikaze Memorial) and feel that it is not natural to work as a table tennis player,” he said after returning home.
The special museum Hayata mentioned refers to the Kagoshima Historical Museum. The special related memorials are places to commemorate the kamikaze, the Japanese self-destructive commandos who invaded all of Asia, including South Korea and China, during World War II. Various historical materials are displayed in the Jiran Special Public Peace Hall, the Mansae Special Public Peace Memorial Hall and the Kaya Air Base Feed Hall, as well as models of Kamikaze fighter jets.
In response to Hayata's wish, the Japanese media reported the verdict in unison, saying, “We have re-examined the history of the special prosecutor.” Most Japanese media responded that Hayata, the current generation, was honoring the will of their ancestors by reminding them of their past.
Then first the Chinese media and social media were turned upside down. Several Chinese media outlets criticized Hayata, saying: “Olympic table tennis medalists Fan Chun-dong and Sun Ying-sa have banned Hayata's followers from Weibo (Chinese social media).”
The Global Times, a Chinese state media outlet, said on the 14th: “The Kamikaze pilot symbolizes the ugliness and cruelty of Japanese right-wing activists. He also criticized the act in a strong tone, saying it was a symbol of Japanese military aggression during World War II.
Hayata's Weibo is also bombarded with angry comments such as “Kamikaze monuments are places to glorify infamous militarism” and “worship the history of innocent people being slaughtered.” Additionally, comments that Hayata has violated the spirit of the Olympics seem to be generating responses that he is withdrawing his support.
Chinese and Japanese media report on such comments on a daily basis and it appears that the remarks pose a diplomatic problem.
Korean netizens, who heard the news late, also reacted badly. From Hayata's point of view, many pointed out that it may have been intended to renew his motivation as a table tennis player in honor of the sacrifices of his ancestors, but it was in fact a defense of war crimes.
In particular, there are many comments that they feel betrayed by the encouragement of the two players and that they are touched by the situation in which they play a great match against Shin Yu-bin at the Olympic Games and by the warm atmosphere they create after the match.
Despite the ongoing controversy, Hayata has reportedly not yet taken up a special additional position.
[Kim Wonik, MK Sports Reporter]
