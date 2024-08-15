Fantasy Football Rankings: 6 Players With Suspiciously High Yahoo Scores

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's high ADP has Fred Zinkie's red flags flying ahead of the 2024 fantasy football season. (Source: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Sometimes it's all about the moves you make don't do to make.

For over 25 years, I’ve spent a significant portion of the offseason making my own predictions. My 2024 predictions are solidly in place, and several players are much lower in my final analysis than they are in the Yahoo! consensus rankings. These guys won’t be anywhere near my 2024 rosters, and I urge you to take a second look at them before you click on their names during your draft.

Yahoo rankings: QB7 against My ranking: QB10

I’m fine with drafting Murray as a low-end QB1 this year, but I’m also realistic about what he has and hasn’t accomplished in his first five seasons. The Oklahoma alumnus has never thrown for 4,000 yards and has a career-high 26 TD passes. As for rushing, he produced memorable numbers in 2020 (819 yards, 11 scores), but hasn’t reached 500 yards or passed for five TDs in any other season.

Murray has a good set of weapons at his disposal this season, but it’s still not one of the best groups in the NFL. I don’t see why he would be selected above Jordan Love, who was dynamite in his first year as a starter, or Dak Prescott, who has been a top passer for several seasons. And putting Murray above Joe Burrow makes me think we’ve forgotten just how good Burrow is.

Backrunners

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo rankings:RB4 vs. My ranking:RB10

Taylor should finish as the league leader in rushing yards in 2024, but outside of that element of fantasy production, there are a lot of things working against him. The 25-year-old has never been a great pass catcher (career-high 40 receptions), and there's ample data showing that speedy QBs like Anthony Richardson suppress RB passing volume due to their tendency to use their feet instead of throwing the ball off when their primary options are covered.

Richardson will also likely pick up Taylor's red-zone touches, as he has both the size and speed to mimic Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts on the goal line. With Taylor's high ADP, managers should be demanding that their running backs be more involved in the passing game and near the end zone.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

Yahoo rankings:RB29 against My ranking:RB34

Robinson is a poor man's version of Taylor, and he finds himself on this list for the same reasons. Robinson, projected to be Washington's lead back, has a decent floor. But his ceiling is too low to chase in the middle rounds of the draft. The 25-year-old failed to reach 800 rushing yards in either of his first two seasons and is averaging a pedestrian 4.0 yards per carry.

Robinson will need to improve significantly as a rusher to make an impact at the fantasy level, as the Commanders signed Austin Ekeler to catch the pass and speedy rookie QB Jayden Daniels is more likely to run than throw the ball to his safety valves.

Finally, Robinson's touchdown count could be dampened by Daniel's ability to get the ball into the end zone on his own.

Wide receivers

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Yahoo rankings: WR11 against My ranking:WR23

Why are we so excited about Olave? Is it his nine career TDs in 31 games? Is it his career-best 1,123 yards from last season? Is it the low odds that the Saints will improve their passing game after making virtually no changes to their personnel?

Okay, I'll stop with the sarcasm. Derek Carr is one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL, and New Orleans has no one to challenge him.

The Saints have a weak attack line and are below average at running back and tight end. In summary, Olave is a good player in an offense that otherwise stinks. The Ohio State alum will get his 1,000 yards, but his TD total will be low and he lacks the support to have a breakout season.

I'll look at Olave again in 2025, when the Saints have revamped their offense.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo rankings:RB20 vs My ranking:WR31

At his best, Pittman is a target hog who achieves fantasy value through elite volume. But I'm not sure the volume will be there with Anthony Richardson under center. After all, we don't have a significant track record between the two players, as Pittman spent most of last season catching passes from Gardner Minshew.

With a career-high 10.9 yards per catch, Pittman will need more than 90 catches to become a 1,000-yard receiver, and the chances of him reaching a high yardage total like 1,200 yards are slim. As for scoring, the 26-year-old has only 15 touchdowns in 62 career games, and it's unlikely he'll score more often now that the Colts backfield features two elite options in Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

Tight end

David Njoku

Yahoo rankings: TE10 vs My ranking: TE12

I don't have a huge problem with Njoku's Yahoo! rankings, but I want to highlight him as someone I don't want to draft this year. Last season, the University of Miami alum did most of his damage with Joe Flacco under center. Njoku's three career-best yardage totals came in the five games Flacco started, and he scored four of his six TDs under Flacco's leadership.

The 28-year-old hasn't accomplished anything of note with Deshaun Watson, and he'll have to fight for Watson's attention after the Browns traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the offseason. I'd rather draft Pat Freiermuth or Brock Bowers, both of whom are several spots behind Njoku in the Yahoo! consensus rankings.