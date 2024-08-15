Table tennis heats up as undefeated teams fail in Echuca Table Tennis





There were big draws, with four of the five games decided by just one point and both undefeated teams suffering their first defeat, leaving the table crowded.

Racket Scientists were undefeated prior to their match against Dragons, but they quickly fell behind after Dragons won the first double 3-2. Stephen Hope and Duncan Friday fought back for Racket Scientists in the second doubles and also won narrowly 3-2, 11-8 in the fifth game to level the score and move on to the final round of singles matches. The first singles went to Dragons, but Racket Scientists managed to level the score after Daniel Barry claimed victory in the penultimate game. This meant that the final match between Hope and Raymond Kissell would decide the outcome and Kissell played three hard fought games to win the match and the draw for the Dragons 14-12, 11-9, 11-6. The No. 1 Draft Pick was hoping for their first win of the season against the 1-2 Loopers. An opening doubles match went back and forth, giving Draft Pick the upper hand. Divya Mallya and Jesse Edwards secured victory in five games: 8-11, 11-4, 12-14, 11-3, 11-8 against Kevin Mao and substitute Oliver Shedden. The second doubles was again in favor of Loopers. Although they lost the first game, they won three in a row and went into the final round of the singles with a 5-3 lead. Loopers needed just one more win to win the match and they did so at the first opportunity. However, Draft Pick won the remaining two matches, resulting in a final score of 6-5 in favor of Loopers. Two teams with a score of 2-1, Rebels and Smash Bros, wanted to top the rankings. Smash Bros. nearly got off to a dream start, with No. 3 Ryan Simmons leading Rebels No. 2 Peter Retallick to five games. Retallick held his nerve in the fifth inning and won the match 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3. After winning the first game, Smash Bros. were hoping for a possible victory in the doubles, but the Rebels duo of Hank Doller and Retallick responded well and won the match 3-1. Smash Bros recovered in the second doubles to level the score, but victories over Nathan Mackrell and Retallick in the singles action put the result beyond doubt, with Smash Bros closing the margin to 6-5 by winning the final singles match. CBD (0-3) and Snap Crackle and Pop (1-2) both wanted to improve after a difficult start to the season. SCP had the match in the doubles in hand and won 3-0. They were only one game away from victory, with three singles matches still to be played. CBD responded with Brady Cronin and Chris Hawking, both of whom scored key victories and sent the match to the final game. Jen Fang turned the tide for SCP and won the deciding match 3-0, giving her team a 6-5 victory. The remaining match in the fourth round was a match between Tall Timber and Andromeda. Tall Timber hoped to maintain an unbeaten start but soon found themselves in trouble after losing both doubles. Andromeda wasted no time in securing the win in the first of the remaining three singles. Phil Higgins managed to score Timber another point, but Andromeda won 7-4, which significantly increased the hitting percentage. In the fifth round, Loopers take on Rebels, Snap Crackle and Pop take on Tall Timber, Racket Scientists take on CBD, Smash Bros take on Dragons, and Andromeda takes on the number 1 pick of the draft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.riverineherald.com.au/sport/no-undefeated-teams-remain-after-round-four/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos