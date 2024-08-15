Fantasy Football: These 6 RBs Can Easily Win You The League, But They're Almost Never Drafted

Whether you're looking to go with Zero RB in your fantasy football drafts or are looking for some late-round fliers, analyst Dalton Del Don has rounded up six running backs with league-winning potential who go undrafted in most Yahoo leagues.

Herbert has averaged 95.5 rushing yards (5.1 YPC) and 0.6 rushing touchdowns during 11 career games with 12+ carries. He was a top-10 fantasy RB in all three games in which he had 20 touches last year. Herbert was also one of only eight backs who forced 25+ missed tackles on less than 175 rushing attempts as he finished behind only DeVon Achane in rush yards exceed expectations.

D'Andre Swift's contract makes him the odds-on favorite to start for Chicago, but he missed three+ games every season he was in the league until last year. For what it's worth, Herbert dominated the effort with Chicago's first team offense during the Bears' second preseason game. Swift was not so good last year despite having a favorable environmentso a change on the expected depth map is also not excluded.

Meanwhile, Roschon Johnson was nowhere to be seen in the Bears' first preseason game, so either he's injured or Velus Jones Jr. is the Bears RB3. Justin Fields was releasing 150+ rushing attempts when he left, and Caleb Williams could lead a very productive Chicago offense with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze joining an improved o-line.

Herbert has real potential to be a top 12 RB if he takes charge of the Bears, and he goes undrafted in 95% of Yahoo leagues.

Wright had the second-highest YPC (7.6) of any college RB last season. He a super athletic back who ran a 4.38 40 and joined a Miami backfield that just scored 50+ more fantasy points than any RB group since 2020. Raheem Mostert is 32 years old with an extensive injury history, while DeVon Achane is 5-9, 188 pounds and also many concerns about sustainability.

The Dolphins moved up to draft Wright, whose ADP is sure to rise after making noise in Miami's first preseason game. In Mike McDaniel's system and with two injury-prone backs ahead of him, Wright could be “a fantasy football league winner” as a rookie.

Pierce was a fantasy flop last season after impressing as a rookie, but all the summer reports were positive. Pierce was the only running back to play with C.J. Stroud during Houston's second practice gamewhile rookie Jawhar Jordan played with fourth-stringers deep into the second half. Pierce has shortcomings, but he was legitimately good as a rookie, and the Texans are a threat to lead the league in scoring; Stroud is already a star, and Stefon Diggs joins Nico Collins and Tank Dell behind an improved offensive line.

Joe Mixon is Houston's new clear starter, but he missed all of training camp before that start training again on monday after dealing with hamstring/quadriceps injuries. Running backs have historically a 27% drop in production when he switched teams during his eighth year in the league, though Mixon would likely suffer an injury before losing his job.

Still, Pierce is just one play away from being ranked in the top 15 fantasy players.

Mason flew completely under the fantasy radar, despite consistent reports about him winning San Franciscos reserve RB role over the summer. He has quietly averaged 5.6 YPC in his first two years in the league, and Mason has worked hard upon his reception And pass protection skills during the off-season. Kyle Shanahan is a fan of Mason and no longer want to rely on the constantly injured Elijah Mitchell as SFs RB2. Meanwhile, rookie Isaac Guerendo is a non-factor after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Jordan Mason on the 49ers' first drive of the season: 6 carries for 34 yards

1 win

9.4 fantasy points You can get CMCs handcuffed too late during the day photo.twitter.com/lH7EqUphNQ Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 10, 2024

Mason is no longer a secret after dominating the 49ers' preseason opener, which he finished with a touchdown runChristian McCaffrey is fully expected to be ready for Week 1; he says he could play in a match today if needed. But CMC was sidelined for preseason with a calf strain, struggled with injuries in 2020-21 and saw more than 400 touches last year, so he carries some risk.

Mason could be fast a fantasy difference maker when he's the lead player in the NFL's best offensive system.

Allen scored 35 touchdowns in 35 games in college, where he set up a big line as a 17-year-old freshman at Wisconsin. He had the second-highest career Dominator Rating in this year's running backs class and has seemingly already cemented New York's backup RB role. Depth was thin behind Breece Hall and Allen owns the most explosive run rate in the league until the first weekend of the season preparation.

The Jets have overhauled their offensive line in the offseason, and Aaron Rodgers is an even bigger upgrade at quarterback. According to Mike Clays projectionsNew York enters 2024 with the No. 1 selection in the NFL.

In other words, Allen is one injury away from winning the fantasy league.

Prince isn't a guarantee he'll even make Kansas City's roster, but he deserves to be on the fantasy radar after RB2 snaps getting in Chiefs campPrince had the highest speed score and was the no. 3 athlete among the 45 RBs in the 2023 class, so it's easy to get excited about potentially seeing touches in the backfield from Andy Reid; the Chiefs are projected to score the third most points in the competition this year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been nothing but disappointing since he was drafted (for Jonathan Taylor!), and Jerick McKinnon didn't re-sign in Kansas City. Isiah Pacheco had never reached 170 carries since he was in college before setting a personal best with 205 rushing attempts last season, so it's not certain he'll be able to keep up physically now that he's a lead back.

Prince is a super sleeper, but don't forget about CEH (also 0% drafted) if he eventually gets the job when Pacheco goes down.