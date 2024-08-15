Leeper, de Vries named Preseason All-Conference, River Hawks second in poll





BOSTON, Massachusetts. After a productive 2023 season, the UMass Lowell field hockey team has been selected to finish second in the 2024 America East Preseason Coaches' Poll, according to an announcement from the conference office on Wednesday. Two River Hawks also earned individual honors, as graduate students Alissia de Vries (The Hague, Netherlands) and junior Madison Leeper (East Amherst, NY) were both named to the league's First Preseason All-Conference Team. After finishing 14-4 overall and going 7-1 in conference play to win their first America East Regular-Season Championship last fall, the River Hawks received 29 points and two first-place votes in this year’s poll of conference head coaches. The 2024 team features a total of 17 returning players. UAlbany, a 2023 America East Championship runner-up, was selected to finish atop the competition with 34 points and four first-place votes. New Hampshire finished behind UMass Lowell with 24 points in third, while Maine claimed 23 points and the only remaining first-place votes to finish fourth. Vermont (20 points), Bryant (11 points) and UC Davis (6 points) rounded out the preseason picks. Leeper and de Vries are both coming off incredible performances in 2023. Leeper scored a team- and career-high 14 goals, leading the River Hawks with a personal-best 31 total points. She collected All-Region Second Team and All-Conference First Team honors for her efforts. de Vries concluded her senior season with the program’s first-ever Division I All-American honors. She also added All-Region and All-Conference First Team nods. The America East Defensive Player of the Year was the anchor of a tough River Hawk backcourt that limited opponents to just 9.4 shots per game and 1.28 goals per game in 2023. On the other end of the court, de Vries was just as impactful, scoring five goals and two assists for a total of 12 points. The 2024 campaign begins on Friday, August 30, when the River Hawks host Merrimack at 12:00 p.m.

