Tickets for Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 are available on BookMyShow





With just a week to go before IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 kicks off, excitement is building as tickets go on sale on BookMyShow. Ultimate Table Tennis is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India and will begin on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and will continue till September 7. For the first time, eight teams will compete for the title in 23 exciting matches spread over 17 days. Chennai has a great association with table tennis and a rich history of producing some of India’s best paddlers including the great Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G and many more. With two new teams and more top players from around the world, the upcoming season is set to be bigger and more exciting and fans can expect 17 days of thrilling and entertaining action, said Ekansh Gupta, Vice President, UTT. The competition promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans to watch some of the world’s leading paddlers including Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Quadri Aruna who will captivate the audience. With a range of ticket options to suit different preferences, fans can choose from affordable general admission to exclusive VIP packages with unique benefits. up close and personal Ticket details The starting ticket price is set at 49 for the C-stand and G-stand, while tickets for the VIP stand and the Courtside IP box cost 999 and 1,499 respectively. VIP tickets also include access to the VIP Lounge, with unlimited food, drinks and games. In addition, the Courtside VIP Box ticket offers exclusive seating and the chance to take photos and get autographs from star paddlers after the matches. Ticket prices for the final on September 7 have been set at 99 for the C-stand and G-stand, 1,499 for the VIP stand and 1,999 for the Courtside VIP box. Fans can also purchase offline tickets at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ticket office, located near Gate No. 1, on every day of the competition from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Where to buy Tickets are available at: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/ultimate-table-tennis-2024/ET00405229 Where to watch Fans from other parts of the country can also enjoy the live action on Sport18 3 And JioCinema. Team Squads for IndianOil UTT 2024: SG Pipers of Ahmedabad: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar and Jash Modi. Lions of Chennai: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das and Abhinandh PB. Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik and Lakshita Narang. Athlead Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani and Mihai Bobocica (Italy). Jaipur Patriots: Moumita Dutta, Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja and Nithyashree Mani. PBG Bengaluru smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha and Amalraj Anthony. Table tennis shoes: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh and Yashini Sivashankar. In HomeTT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar and Maria Xiao (Spain).

