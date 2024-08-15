Who has lost and gained the most weight since last season?





This off-season, Lincoln Riley wanted the majority of his USC players to add weight. That's been a top goal for the Trojans since the Holiday Bowl, and Riley is already seeing the fruits of his team's labor in fall camp. “As a team, we've gained 1,400 pounds from the beginning of the offseason to now,” Riley said after USC's first fall practice. “That was obviously a big focus. It's really been a phenomenal transformation from our strength staff, nutrition staff, medical staff. This was a big change in philosophy, especially defensively, and to equip these bodies to do it was a big step. We're a much bigger football team, and that's a big step in the process, but there's obviously a lot more to do.” So who gained the most weight, and which players needed to shed a few pounds? We combed through last season’s squads, spring and fall, to crunch the numbers: Thompkins, a third-year sophomore, has gained 30 pounds this offseason. He was listed as 255 pounds on USC’s 2023 fall roster. He now weighs 285 pounds. Talalele, a sophomore freshman, has officially lost 15 pounds from the fall 2023 roster to the fall 2024 roster, dropping from 355 pounds to 340 pounds. He said at USC media day that he was even heavier when he arrived on campus as a true freshman, so that 15-pound number probably isn’t entirely accurate. USC defensive end Salomon Tuliaupupu Tuliaupupu, Jr. has lost 23 pounds (270 pounds to 247 pounds) from his fall camp weight of 2023, but he suffered a season-ending injury last summer and was only recently cleared to return. Tuliaupupu is only now returning to full training after missing spring training, which is likely the primary reason for his weight loss. :: The full weight changes for USC players who were on the team in 2023 are listed below. Below that are the weight changes for USC's new additions from spring camp to fall camp. Player weights from the 2023 fall squad to the 2024 fall squad DE Devan Thompkins: 255 to 285 (+30) DL Elijah Hughes: 270 to 290 (+20) DE Braylan Shelby: 245 to 265 (+20) DE Sam Greene: 235 to 255 (+20) DL Bear Alexander: 300 to 315 (+15) OL Tobias Raymond: 300 to 315 (+15) TE Kade Eldridge: 235 to 250 (+15) WR Ja'Kobi Lane: 180 to 195 (+15) RB Quinten Joyner: 205 to 216 (+11) OL Alani Noa: 325 to 335 (+10) OL Elijah Paige: 310 to 320 (+10) OL Micah Banuelos: 300 to 310 (+10) OL Jonah Monheim: 300 to 310 (+10) DE Anthony Lucas: 265 to 275 (+10) DE Jamil Muhammad: 250 to 260 (+10) DB Jaylin Smith: 180 to 190 (+10) OL Kilian O'Connor: 285 to 291 (+6) OL Emmanuel Pregnon: 315 to 320 (+5) OL Mason Murphy: 310 to 315 (+5) TE Lake McRee: 245 to 250 (+5) LB Garrison Madden: 220 to 225 (+5) RB A'Marion Peterson: 215 to 220 (+5) S Anthony Beavers: 210 to 215 (+5) QB Miller Moss: 200 to 205 (+5) WR Josiah Zamora: 175 to 180 (+5) OL Gino Quinones: 300 to 302 (+2) LB Raesjon Davis: 220 to 220 LB Eric Gentry: 215 to 215 S Zion Branch: 210 to 210 WR Kyron Hudson: 205 to 205 CB Jacobe Covington: 200 for 200 S Christian Pierce: 195 to 195 WR Makai Lemon: 190 to 190 CB Prophet Brown: 190 to 190 S Bryson Shaw: 190 to 190 WR Zachariah Branch: 175 to 175 WR Duce Robinson: 225 to 220 (-5) LB Mason Cobb: 235 to 230 (-5) THE DJ Peevy: 265 to 260 (-5) DL Kobe Pepe: 320 to 315 (-5) QB Jake Jensen: 220 to 212 (-8) OL Amos Talalele: 355 to 340 (-15) DE Solomon Tuliaupupu: 270 to 247 (-23) Player weights from the 2024 spring squad to the 2024 fall squad OL weight: 293 to 315 (+22) LS Hank Pepper: 204 to 215 (+11) DE Lorenzo Cowan: 230 to 240 (+10) LB Elijah Newby: 210 to 220 (+10) DE Kamerynfontein: 256 to 265 (+9) DL Nate Clifton: 289 to 295 (+6) OL Justin Tauanuu: 305 to 310 (+5) CB Marcelles Williams: 182 to 185 (+3) RB Bryan Jackson: 228 to 230 (+2) S Marquis Gallegos: 181 to 183 (+2) QB Jayden Maiava: 219 to 220 (+1) LB Desman Stephens: 233 to 233 LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold: 231 to 231 RB Woody Marks: 208 to 208 S Kamari Ramsey: 204 to 204 S Mind Arnold: 200 to 200 CB John Humphrey: 196 to 196 CB DeCarlos Nicholson: 195 to 195 DB Jarvis Boatwright: 190 to 190 WR Xavier Jordan: 170 to 170 DL Jide Abasiri: 291 to 290 (-1) WR Jaden Richardson: 210 to 205 (-5) TE Joey Olsen: 248 to 242 (-6)

