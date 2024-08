TSH congratulates players: TSH congratulates players and coaches for excelling in sporting events | Kanpur News

Kanpur: The Sports center (TSH) welcomed the new participants from the economically weaker group and congratulated the trainees and their trainers who excelled in sporting events at the national and state levels.

About a dozen players who were trained at TSH by coaches who had won medals at national and regional competitions, were awarded cash prizes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 21,000. In addition, coaches were also honoured and given cash prizes.

At a function in the evening, Mayor Pramila Pandey congratulated the players, coaches and members of the selection committee for identifying the talented children from the economically disadvantaged group.

On this occasion, the mayor noted, talent only needs a chance to flourish. TSH has provided this platform to children from low income groups to excel in the world of sports.

The players who were felicitated and received cash prizes were Aarna Gupta (shooting), Satyam Giri (table tennis), Parth Prabhakar (table tennis), Prince Kumar (para judo), Daksh Khandelwal (table tennis), Mehar Bhattar (karate), Vanya Tomar (karate ), Riham Ahmad, Anshuman Gupta, Ridam Singh, Parnika Gupta, Vincy, Shraddha Yadav, Aban Ahmad, Junaid Raza, Ansh Yadav, Shikhar Mishra, Srishti and Anshika.

The recognized coaches were Satyam Mishra (table tennis), Nidhi Kashyap, Sunil Kumar, Suraj Bahadur (karate), Suraj Bahadur Thapa (judo) and Rohit Yadav (shooting).

