Fantasy Football 2024 Rankings, Draft Preparation: QB, RB, WR, TE Picks, ADP, Cheat Sheets, NFL Model Tiers

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was the top pick in last year’s NFL Draft, but No. 2 C.J. Stroud stole the show in the Fantasy football rankings. Stroud started out strong for the Texans, throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns and running for three more scores as one of the Fantasy football breakouts. Young struggled in his rookie season with the Panthers, finishing with less than 3,000 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was one of last season’s Fantasy football flops, but could he go unnoticed as one of 2024’s Fantasy football sleepers?

There are several young quarterbacks high in the 2024 Fantasy football QB rankings, including top 2024 Fantasy football rookies Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would not live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle’s 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He would have a 1,000-yard season but only 72 receptions with four touchdowns and would finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record with Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and chronicling Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. It also names previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like that was in contention for a championship.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Though his passing efficiency dipped in 2023, Hurts made up for it with a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns. His passing statistics should improve under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and running back Saquon Barkley gives Hurts an elite target out of the backfield. Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith both signed long-term deals this offseason, moving Hurts atop the quarterback rankings.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen also ran for 15 touchdowns last season, a vast improvement from his seven rushing scores in 2022. He's been the best fantasy football quarterback over the past four seasons, and the Bills retained offensive coordinator Joe Brady. His weapons haven't been as good this season, however, so he falls behind Hurts in the rankings.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes finished 10th among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game last season, but he's on the cusp of a comeback this season. The Chiefs added wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency and drafted wideout Xavier Worthy, giving Mahomes several new deep targets. Tight end Travis Kelce also struggled with injuries last year, so there are several signs of improvement from Mahomes this year.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: When healthy, there’s no bigger fantasy football weapon. He surpassed 2,000 scrimmage yards last year and had 20 total touchdowns. After missing most of 2020 and 2021, he’s now played the better part of two straight seasons, so fantasy owners shouldn’t hesitate to take him high up in the 2024 fantasy football drafts.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: He's racked up nearly 1,600 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns despite hitting a pile of boxes in 2023. With Aaron Rodgers healthy heading into 2024, Hall has even more potential in what could be a dangerous Jets offense.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: A strong six-year run in New York earned Barkley a three-year, $46 million contract with division rival Philadelphia. The Eagles are loaded offensively, which could limit Barkley's overall numbers somewhat, though he could also benefit from more red-zone opportunities.

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb has been sensational in 2023, rewriting the Cowboys' record book for receptions. His 135 receptions were the sixth-most in league history, while his 1,749 receiving yards were the ninth-most. He's increased his receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs in every season of his four-year career, and there's no reason to think he'll level off in 2024.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Since joining the Dolphins, Hill has 401 more receiving yards than any other player in football. He also set career highs in targets, yards and yards per game last season. Hill's 10.5 yards per target and 15.1 yards per catch in 2023 were his best numbers since 2018. The speedster has established himself as one of the league's best wide receivers and is ranked No. 2 in the 2024 Fantasy Football rankings model.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown averaged a career-high 20.7 PPR points per game in 2023, and he's scored at least 16.7 PPR points per game in each of the past two seasons. As Detroit's offense continues to improve and build chemistry, the model is predicting another dominant season from St. Brown.

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The four-time All-Pro had logged seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards before being limited to 984 yards in 2023. The Chiefs added veteran wideout Marquise Brown and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy this offseason, meaning Kelce could see more one-on-one coverage. Of all the tight ends in the NFL, Kelce is in the best situation from both a scheme and quarterback perspective.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta was one of the standouts in 2023 as a rookie when he averaged 14.1 PPR points per game. The former Iowa star should remain a focal point for Jared Goff in Ben Johnson's offense this season, and LaPorta was one of seven players to score at least 10 touchdowns in 2023.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews was having another stellar season in 2023 with 13.5 PPR points per game before an ankle injury caused him to miss the final six games of the regular season. Andrews enters the 2024 season fully healthy and should once again be a top target for Lamar Jackson. Andrews has scored 40 touchdowns since 2018 and has averaged 12.7 yards per catch for his career.

