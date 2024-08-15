Sports
UM adds seven freshmen; five from Portal for 2024-25 season
ANN ARBOR, Mich.–The University of Michigan ice hockey staff, led by head coach the Graham Family Brandon Nauratoannounced on Wednesday (Aug. 14) the addition of 12 players, consisting of seven freshmen and five from the transfer portal, who will join the Wolverines for the 2024-25 season. Five forwards, five defensemen and two goalies join a returning 16-member roster.
Thomas Daskas | V | 6-2/200 | Right | Rochester, Mich. | Miami (Ohio)
Played the last two seasons at Miami (Ohio) and earned a bachelor's degree in data science and statistics
Spent his freshman year at the Air Force Academy
Played in 107 college games and has 26 points on 12 goals and 14 assists
Played in all 36 games as a Redhawk senior with seven points, including a goal against North Dakota on Feb. 2.
Set USHL record for most points by a 16-year-old defenseman with 28 in 2022-23
Played his junior hockey with the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) in 2018-19, 2019-20
Also played for Belle Tire U18, Michigan Development Hockey League (MDHL) and Rochester United
Shall Felicio | D | 5-10/161 | Left | Holden, Mass. | Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)
Played two seasons in the USHL, with Madison and most recently with Waterloo
Played in 109 USHL games and had 57 points on 14 goals and 43 assists
Had 16 points for the Blackhawks last season in 31 games
Set USHL record for most points by a 16-year-old defenseman with 28 in 2022-23
Named to 2022-23 USHL All-Rookie Team
Selected for the 2023-24 World Junior A Challenge (four points in six games)
Participated in the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup for the USA (five points in five games)
Selected to play in the 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game
Also played for Mount St. Charles Academy
Miles Gust of wind | D | 5-10/175 | Left | Chicago, Ill. | Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
Played 35 games for Muskegon last season
Muskegon reached the Clark Cup final after finishing second in the Eastern Conference with a 38-22 record, a turnaround for the Lumberjacks who missed out on the playoffs the previous season
Previously played for Chicago Mission and La Ronge in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League
Outstanding penalty killer who prides himself on his shot blocking ability and was part of the Muskegon penalty killing unit that shot 91.7 percent during its playoff run
Hunter Hady | D | 6-4/205 | Right | Rochester, Minn. | Chicago Steel (USHL)
Played three seasons with Chicago Steel
Collected seven points during the 2023-24 season, paid out in 53 games and
Scored the winning shootout that earned the Steels a spot in the Clark Cup playoffs
Total 135 games in the USHL with 24 points on two goals and 22 assists
Previously played for the Sioux Falls Power, Minnesota Sharks, Minnesota Magicians
Known for his physical defensive play, but also for his touch and passing with the puck
Michael Hage | V | 6-1/190 | Right | Mississauga, Ont. | Chicago Steel (USHL)
Played two seasons with Chicago Steel
Suffered an upper body injury during his first training session and missed six months of the 2022-23 season
Made his debut on March 10 and had five goals and five assists in the last 13 games before helping the Steel to the Clarke Cup final
Finished fourth in the USHL in scoring in 2022-24 with 75 points in 54 games (33-42-75)
Had 24 multi-point games last season with a personal best of five points against Madison
Named First Team All USHL in 2024
Twice named USHL Forward of the Week
Selected to play in the 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game
Previously played for Toronto Jr. Canadiens
Selected 21st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens
Christian Humphreys | V | 5-11/170 | Right | Pittsburgh, Pa. | USNTDP/USHL
Spent two seasons with the USNTDP
Played in 52 games and had 58 points on 23 goals and 35 assists with the U18 team
Total 43 points on 23 goals and 20 assists in 58 games with the U17 team in 2022-23
Combined for 101 points (46-55) in 101 games with the USNTDP and added 50 points in USHL games
Selected to play in the 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game and had an assist
Also played for Bishop Kearney and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite
Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024 NHL Draft
International
2024 U18 World Championships (silver medal, five points in seven games)
2023 U18 Five Nations (gold medal, five points in four games)
2023 U17 Five Nations (gold medal, two assists in four games)
2022 U17 Four Nations (gold medal, two points in four games)
2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge (Goal Medal, eight points in seven games)
Cameroon Korpi | G | 6-4/172 | Left | South Lyon, Mich. | Tri-City (USHL)
Member of the Tri-City Storm for the last two seasons
Three-time USHL Goalie of the Week
Played in 47 games last season with a 26-13-1 record, .892 save percentage and 2.98 GAA
Supported Tri-City to Back-to-Back Clark Cup Semifinal Appearances
Spent time with USNTDP and Muskegon, as well as Oklahoma and Bismarck of the NAHL
Has a USHL career record of 44-26-8 with a .889 and a 3.09 and a NAHL record of 21-6-2 with a .925 and a 2.02
Also played for Honeybaked and Little Caesars
Invited to 2020 NTDP Evaluation Camp
Ranked No. 20 by NHL Central Scouting in the 2023 NHL Draft
Tim Lovell | D | 5-10/165 | Left | Hingham, Mass. | Arizona State
Played the last three seasons at Arizona State and his freshman year at Boston College
Played in 119 NCAA games and has 79 points on 12 goals and 67 assists
Led all ASU defensemen in points in 2023-24 with 37 points in 36 games
Ranked 6th in the national ranking of defenders scoring in 2023-24
Played for Chicago and Des Moines (USHL) in 2019-20
Named to USHL All-Rookie Second Team in 2020
Played with Marshal Warren at BC, and grew up in the same birthplace as Matty Beniers
A lot of Rheaume-Mullen | D | 6-0/180 | Left | Northville, Mich. | USNTDP/USHL
Played two seasons for the USNTDP
Played in 61 games in 2023-24, recording 18 assists and a final rating of +17
Played 59 games for the U17 team in 2022-23, scoring three goals and providing 18 assists
Total 21 points (2-19-21) in 65 games in the USHL
Selected to play in the 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game
Previously played for Honeybaked
Eligible for 2025 NHL Draft
International
2024 U18 World Championships (silver medal, two points in seven games)
2024 U18 Five Nations (silver medal, three assists in four games)
2023 U18 Five Nations (gold medal, played in four games)
2023 U17 Five Nations (gold medal, two assists in four games)
2023 U17 Four Nations (gold medal, two assists in three games)
2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge (Goal Medal, three points in seven games)
Logan Stone | G | 6-2/210 | Left | Suwanee, Ga. | Ferris State (NCAA)
Played four seasons at Ferris State
Played in 71 games with a 15-47-5 record, .892 save percentage and 3.47 goals-against average
Had two 40+ save performances in 23-24, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA
Played two seasons for the Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL), finishing with a 28-12-1 record, .901 save percentage and 2.60 GAA
Named to USHL All-Rookie Team Second-Team in 2019, along with Owen Power
Played in the 2020 Biosteel All-America Game, along with Brendan Brisson
Won a bronze medal at the World Junior A Challenge in 2019; named Player of the Match in the semi-final against Canada East
Evan Werner | V | 5-8/175 | Right | Flower Mound, Texas | Colorado College
Spent his freshman season at Colorado College under former Michigan assistant Kris Mayotte
Total 19 points (6-13-19) in 37 games
Wore an A for the Omaha Lancers in 2022-23 and also played for Tri-City, Youngstown and Lincoln in the USHL
Played in 106 USHL games, scoring 33 goals and 31 assists
Spent the 2020-21 season with the New Jersey Titans (NAHL) and was named to the NAHL All-Rookie First Team and All-East Division Rookie Team with 36 points (21-15-36) in 40 games
Played for Little Caesars U15 and won the OHL Cup, together with Luke Hughes and with U16, where he scored a total of 114 points in 141 games in two seasons
Willem Whitelaw | V | 5-9/175 | Right | Rosemount, Minn. | Wisconsin
Drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft by Columbus (66th overall pick)
Spent his freshman season at Wisconsin, where he scored 17 points (10-7-17) in 37 games
Skated in two seasons for Youngstown (UHSL) for a total of 71 games and 64 points (38-26-64)
Won the 2023 USHL Clark Cup Championship after scoring nine points in nine playoff games
Named to 2023 All-Rookie Second Team in the USHL
Won gold at the U17 Five Nations Tournament in 2021 and finished fifth at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022
Played two years at Shattuck-St Mary's, scoring 141 points (60-83-141) in 91 games
|
