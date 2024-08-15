Sports
ESPN FPI predicts every game on the 2024 BYU Football schedule
College football season is just a few weeks away. ESPN FPI has released its preseason predictions for every game on the 2024 BYU football schedule. FPI's projected record for the Cougars is 4.8-7.2 in 2024, largely in line with Vegas' projections for BYU. The Cougars are only favored in three games, according to FPI, and they have a 35.4% chance of winning six. Here are the game-by-game predictions for every game on the schedule.
FPI Forecast: BYU 89.7% chance to win
BYU will kick off the 2024 season with a home game against FCS opponent Southern Illinois. This is a good opportunity to prepare for the Cougars, who have a very challenging schedule the rest of the way. BYU has never lost to an FCS opponent, but FPI gives Southern Illinois a 10.3% chance of pulling off an upset.
FPI Forecast: BYU 19.7% chance to win
SMU is coming off an AAC championship in 2023. The Mustangs will join the ACC for the 2024 season. Away wins in the state of Texas are hard to come by and this will be a very challenging game for BYU. According to FPI, this is the most challenging game on the 2024 schedule.
FPI Forecast: BYU 60.9% chance to win
If you look up “trap game” in the college football dictionary, it could be BYU-Wyoming in 2024. Wyoming will be BYU's second straight road game. Wyoming fans hate BYU, and this will be the biggest home game for a Wyoming team that has proven to be dangerous in recent years. If BYU wants to make it to a bowl game in 2024, this is a must-win game.
This is one of three games where BYU is the favorite, according to FPI's preseason projections. The Cougars have a 60.9% chance of winning in Laramie.
FPI Forecast: BYU 27.9% chance to win
BYU opens its conference schedule at home against Kansas State. Kansas State has established itself as one of the top teams in the conference. This game will test BYU's defensive front seven.
This will be Avery Johnson's first away game in the regular season. FPI gives BYU a 27.9% chance of winning.
FPI Forecast: BYU 34.0% chance to win
The last time BYU played at Baylor, the Bears ran the Cougars clean through en route to a Big 12 championship. Baylor was likely the worst team in the conference in 2023. FPI still likes Baylor’s chances of winning at home.
FPI Forecast: BYU 33.8% chance to win
After a bye week, the Cougars host Arizona for their second home game of the conference slate. The Wildcats have some of the best skill players in the country and are led by star quarterback Noah Fifita. If Arizona can improve their offensive line, they will be very, very tough to beat.
FPI gives BYU a 1 in 3 chance of winning this one.
FPI Forecast: BYU 30.2% chance to win
A Friday night game at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Oklahoma State is one of two conference opponents BYU will play in its first two seasons in the Big 12. The Cowboys, who lost to Texas in the Big 12 championship, will be in Provo this time around.
BYU is very good at revenge games. The Cougars have a chance to get revenge after losing to the Cowboys in double overtime in November. FPI gives BYU a 30.2% chance of getting revenge and beating the Cowboys.
FPI Forecast: BYU 22.7% chance to win
BYU will face UCF for the first time in conference in 2024. An extra day to prepare for that will be helpful. The Knights have quickly become one of the top recruiting programs in the conference. UCF has the speed advantage, so the Cougars will have to win this game in the trenches.
According to FPI, this is the second most challenging game on BYU's schedule.
FPI Forecast: BYU 24.0% chance to win
The BYU-Utah rivalry is back and it's on the biggest stage ever. FPI gives BYU a 24.0% chance to pull off the upset and beat the Utes.
FPI Forecast: BYU 27.5% chance to win
After what will likely be an emotional game against Utah, BYU returns home to take on Kansas.
FPI Forecast: BYU 42.4% chance to win
This is an away game, but BYU fans will be out in force to support the Cougars in the desert. Arizona State was not a good team in 2023. This is one of the most winnable games in the league according to FPI, but Arizona State is still the favorite.
FPI Forecast: BYU 62.6% chance to win
Houston comes to Provo for the first time as a member of the Big 12. With new coach Willie Fritza at the helm, Houston will be looking for its first-ever win over BYU. Houston is 0-3 all-time against BYU.
Thanks to FPI, BYU has a 62.6% advantage in winning this game.
