



The Air Force Falcons American football team has unveiled new special edition apparel for an upcoming season game, designed to terrify uniform-loving nerds. The Nike Air Power Legacy Series uniform, which features a red and black color palette, will be worn during the U.S. Air Force Academy's Oct. 5 game against rival Navy, according to an Aug. 13 report. editionThe game will be played at Falcon Stadium and broadcast on CBS. The uniforms' red accents are reminiscent of the scarlet berets of Special Tactics Combat Controllers. The top of the helmet displays the AFSOC's winged dagger insignia, which symbolizes the swift and silent mobilization of troops, the release said. The front of the helmet references the Special Tactics Combat Control motto, First there, while the rear of the helmet honors a portion of the AFSOC motto, Any place, Any time, Anywhere. An Air Force Falcons player uses his football skills to man a gun turret. (Air Force Academy) A decal on the back of the helmet honors the AFSOC logo with a lightning bolt, green feet and a dagger. On the left shoulder is one of the three Air Force Special Tactics badges, and on the left leg of the uniform is a dagger symbolizing the Special Operations Command. The players' names are branded on the right chest of the uniform, giving opposing teams ample reference points to show respect for the player's name. (The jockstrap is not visible in the pictures, but we assume it is absolutely cool too.) Special Tactics Officers are tasked with leading special reconnaissance, attack and rescue missions, according to to the air force. Air traffic controllers who become fighter pilots are highly specialized, FAA-certified air traffic controllers who are trained in diving, skydiving, and snowmobiling. The Air Force Special Operations Command is based at Hurlburt Field, Florida. An Air Force Falcons player crouches in a night vision-themed habitat. The first version of the Air Power Legacy Series uniforms was unveiled in 2016. The Air Force decided to play it cool when announcing the Falcons, knowing the wires could speak for themselves. Instead, the press release used simple language and subtle images of Air Force members manning gun turrets and posing somberly in the shadows. Let the games begin. Observation Post is Military Times' one-stop shop for all things leisure. Stories may reflect observations of the author.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously served as a student research intern at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2024/08/14/air-force-falcons-unveil-glorious-afsoc-themed-football-unis/

