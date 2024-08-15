MSCS starts High School Football Jamboree 2024





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Memphis-Shelby County Schools kicks off the football season with the 2024 High School Football Jamboree! Several high schools in the district will participate on Thursday and Friday. This is the first year that the MSCS Schools Jamberoo has been split into two days. With fewer schools competing in one location, there will be less traffic. Rodney Saulsberry, head coach of the Whitehaven American football team, expects the event to run a lot smoother this year and is eager to see how his team stacks up against the competition. You guys have been practicing, we've been to camp – we're playing and practicing against each other, it's definitely good to see another team, see another face, so they really get a chance to compete and show that the work they've put in over the summers has paid off, Saulsberry said. Please remember that the district has a clear bag policy. Tickets are $8 and you can buy them by clicking here. Here is the two-day program. Thursday August 15 at 6:00 PM Teams: Cordova High School, Craigmont High School and Overton High School at Cordova Stadium

Teams: Central High School, Fairley High School and Germantown High School at Crump Stadium

Teams: Sheffield High School, Southwind High School and White Station High School at Halle Stadium

Teams: Bolton High School, Kingsbury High School and Kirby High School at Kirby Stadium

Teams: Mitchell High School, Ridgeway High School and Whitehaven High School at Whitehaven Stadium

Teams: Melrose High School and MASE High School at Melrose Stadium Friday August 16th at 6:00 PM Teams: Raleigh-Egypt High School, KIPP High School and Manassas High School at Cordova Stadium

Teams: Hamilton High School, Middle College and Trezevant High School at Crump Stadium

Teams: East High School, Memphis Business Academy High School and Oakhaven High School at Halle Stadium

Teams: Bluff City High School, Booker T. Washington High School and Wooddale High School at Kirby Stadium

