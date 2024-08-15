Zeeshan Ali steps down as Davis Cup coach for Indian tennis team





Zeeshan Ali announced his resignation as coach of the Indian Davis Cup tennis team on Wednesdays. I have been the coach of the Davis Cup team for 11 years now, Zeeshan, who replaced Nandan Bal as coach of the Indian Davis Cup team in 2013, told PTI. To top it all off, I was also captain of the Davis Cup, the historic match we played against Pakistan earlier this year. I don't think there is anyone from any country who has had the privilege and honour of doing all three of these things, said the 54-year-old Zeeshan. India were promoted to World Group I after beating Pakistan 4-0 in the play-offs in Islamabad in February. India's next Davis Cup assignment is an away World Group I match against Sweden in Stockholm on September 14-15. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has not yet announced a replacement for Zeeshan Alis. Zeeshan Ali, who represented India at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, said he will now focus on the development of the National Tennis Centre (NTC). “My whole focus is on NTC. You will hear about that in the coming weeks as well; about the plans that AITA has regarding NTC,” Zeeshan Ali said. The NTC is an academy in New Delhi to tennis at the local level in India. “So that will take a lot more of my time and attention to make sure the program runs smoothly and develops the next generation of champions. That's where I'm going to focus and put my energy,” he added. Zeeshan Ali is a former junior world number 2 and was ranked 126th on the ATP Tour at the age of 18. He won 14 ITF junior tournaments and reached the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon Juniors at 16. However, a back injury ended his playing career when he was just 25 and he has been involved in coaching ever since.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/india-tennis-zeeshan-ali-resignation-davis-cup-coach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos