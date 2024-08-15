Google's DeepMind has developed an AI-powered robot that can beat humans at table tennis

Google engineers DeepSpirit project recently unveiled an AI-powered robot that can play table tennis against humans at an amateur level.

The development marks the first time a robot has been taught to play a sport at a human level and marks a significant step forward in applying AI and robotics to complex, dynamic environments. The achievement underscores advances in machine learning and the potential of AI to excel in physical, real-world tasks.

In a recent paper published as a preprint on DeepMind's website And ArXivDeepMind engineers emphasized the AI-powered robot's ability to compete in a fast-paced, reactive sport traditionally dominated by human agility and intuition.

“Achieving human-like speed and performance in real-world tasks is a North Star for the robotics research community,” researchers wrote. “This work takes a step toward that goal, presenting the first learned robotic agent that achieves amateur human-level performance in competitive table tennis.”

The study delves deeper into the complex design and learning processes that preceded the development of the table tennis robot with AI technology.

Central to this innovation is the combination of reinforcement learning and advanced motor control algorithms, which allows the robot to anticipate and react to the actions of its opponent, and to perform precise movements in response.

Unlike previous versions of robotic systems, which often struggled with the unpredictability and speed of such tasks, researchers say this new system demonstrates a level of competence that rivals that of amateur human players.

Table tennis, also known as “ping pong”, is a sport that requires quick reflexes, strategic thinking and the ability to adapt to an opponent's style and speed. To be successful, a player must be able to deal with the unpredictability and quick decision-making that occurs during a match.

For a robot, this means processing huge amounts of data in real time, predicting the trajectory of the ball and accurately executing a counterattack – all within a fraction of a second.

To achieve this, engineers at DeepMind used a multi-faceted approach. The robot was equipped with high-speed cameras and sensors to track the movement of the opponent's ball and paddle.

This input was fed into a neural network that had been trained through reinforcement learning, a process in which the robot learns through trial and error and gradually improves its performance through thousands of iterations.

The system also integrates advanced motor control techniques, allowing the robot to make micro-adjustments to its paddle position and swing based on real-time feedback.

This combination of technologies allowed the robot to play at an amateur level, conduct rallies and make strategic decisions about shot placement and spin.

To evaluate the new system's skills, researchers pitted the AI-powered robot against 29 human table tennis players with skills ranging from “beginner, intermediate, advanced, and advanced+.”

Using a 3D-printed paddle, DeepMind’s robot won 45% of all matches, including going undefeated against all beginner-level human players. However, in a move that would allay some fears that robots will soon be sending humans to the unemployment line, the AI-powered robot was only able to win 55% of its matches against advanced players.

Against advanced players, most of whom had been playing table tennis for more than five years and had participated in an average of 14 professional tournaments, the AI-driven robot failed to win a single match.

While DeepMind's AI-powered robot isn't yet at the level of a professional human player, its success against casual players is still an important milestone in the development of AI.

“Just a few months ago, we predicted that the robot would not realistically be able to win against people it had never played against before,” said Dr. Pannag Sanketi, Tech Lead Manager in the Robotics team at Google DeepMind. MIT Technology Review“The system certainly exceeded our expectations.”

Researchers also noticed an intriguing trend: the AI-controlled robot always won the first match against beginners and average-skilled competitors. Engineers hypothesized that this could be because players need time to adjust to the unique experience of playing against a robot arm.

Despite the initial challenge, all human participants reported enjoying their matches against the AI. “I would Certainly “I love having him as a training partner, someone to play matches with every now and then,” said one participant MIT Technology Review.

The implications of this development extend far beyond the world of sports. The ability of a robot to perform in a complex, fast-paced environment such as table tennis opens the door to a wide range of applications in industries where precision and adaptability are crucial.

For example, this technology could be applied in manufacturing, where robots need to perform delicate tasks with precision, or in healthcare, where they could assist in operations that require a high degree of dexterity and real-time decision-making.

Furthermore, the success of this project underscores the potential of AI to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical worlds. Traditionally, AI has excelled in tasks limited to the digital domain, such as data analysis, pattern recognition, and strategic games like chess and Go.

The ability to translate these skills into physical actions, as demonstrated by the table tennis robot, represents a significant step forward in the field of robotics.

While this is the first development of an AI-driven robot that can compete in human sports, this is not the first major breakthrough for DeepMind, the British-American artificial intelligence research laboratory that serves as a subsidiary of Google.

In 2020, DeepMind unveiled AlphaFoldan AI program that can solve the “protein folding problem” by accurately predicting the 3D structures of almost all known proteins. This breakthrough marked a monumental achievement in biology, significantly advancing our understanding of molecular biology and paving the way for accelerated drug development.

The DeepMind team believes this latest innovation is just the beginning. They see the development of the table tennis robot as a proof of concept that could lead to more advanced AI-driven systems that can perform a wide range of tasks once thought to be the exclusive domain of humans.

“This is the first robotic agent that can play a sport with humans at a human level, and it represents a milestone in robot learning and control,” researchers wrote. “However, it is also only a small step toward a long-standing goal in robotics to achieve human-like performance in many useful real-world skills.”

