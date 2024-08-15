Paralympic athlete Wandsworth aims for fourth consecutive medal at Paris 2024

Aaron McKibbin, the future four-time Paralympic athlete from Wandsworth.

Aaron, who turns 33 the day before the opening ceremony, is looking forward to representing Team GB in table tennis for the fourth consecutive competition. He was born with bilateral talipese (club foot) and competes in the Class 8 singles and Class 18 doubles table tennis.

Aaron was born and raised in Wandsworth and is passionate about inspiring other young people to take up sport. He attended local schools as a child – Riversdale Primary followed by ADT College for further education (now Ashcroft Technology Academy). Aaron didn't really start playing table tennis until he was 16 at school. It was a wet break-time activity when it rained and pupils weren't allowed on the school playground.

Aaron remembers how he first came into contact with table tennis:

My first love was actually tennis. A coach from after school saw me playing one day and said I had the talent to play table tennis. I honestly didn’t really see it as a real sport. But I quickly started to like it and saw the similarities with tennis.

Hearing stories about the potential to travel the world and compete in international competitions, Aaron was convinced that table tennis was something worth pursuing. He joined a club in Tooting Bec called York Gardens and trained with adults.

From there Aaron began playing in local leagues and national grand prix events. He was spotted by talent scouts and asked if he would consider training for the Paralympic trials to represent Team GB at the upcoming London 2012 games.

Despite being born with bilateral talipesis, Aaron did not see himself as disabled – something he attributes to growing up in a family where he was encouraged from an early age to compete as an equal with his peers. So the idea of ​​training for the Paralympics seemed far-fetched at the time.

When he spoke to his family about the opportunity, they reminded him that his childhood dream was to play tennis. Why not take this opportunity and pursue table tennis? “It clicked for me,” Aaron said, “I went to a talent camp in Sheffield and shortly after that I wore the colours of Great Britain for the first time in a match in Romania. I thought to myself, this is what I want to do!”

The qualifiers for London 2012 started and I realised that I was nowhere near the standard I needed to be. So I went from training 3 hours a week in Wandsworth to intensive 6 hour days at the national training centre in Sheffield.

Aaron made the team and won a surprise first medal in London, following this up with bronze in Rio 2016 and then again in Tokyo 2020.

Aaron recalls his different experiences I was very young when I went to my first matches in London. It was a home crowd, which was great, but in retrospect I was probably a bit too serious. I enjoyed Rio a lot more. I relaxed and soaked up the atmosphere as much as I could. Table tennis is huge in Japan, so it was a real shame that Tokyo became the Covid matches and we didn’t get the buzz of the crowd there. But this makes me even more determined to enjoy every minute of Paris.

Aaron says he is now proud to say he has a disability. He realises how important it is for young people to see local people like him go to the Paralympics. He hopes that other young people from Wandsworth will consider taking up a sport this summer, whether they have a disability or not.

My message to all the young people who are going to play sports is to enjoy it, you may want to be a winner but get out there and find something you enjoy doing, that's the most important thing.

I am the person I am because of table tennis. It has taught me discipline, hard work, problem solving skills and the ability to work with athletes and coaches. I have met people from all over the world and learned about so many different cultures.

Sports has changed my life and I believe it has the power to do that for everyone!

Further information

In July, Wandsworth won the ParaGames trophy at the London Youth Games Finals Festival, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The events included athletics, swimming, football, boccia and indoor rowing. Wandsworth's pan disability team consisted of 76 athletes from ten Wandsworth schools including Ark Bolingbroke, Burntwood and Linden Lodge.

The trophy award ceremony will take place at the Paralympic Festival on 28 August at Tooting Bec athletics track. The event is free and open to the general public. Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.

Discover all the sport and leisure facilities Wandsworth has to offer.

More local residents are now eligible for free (out-of-hours) fitness, swimming and other sporting activities at local council sports and recreation centres as part of the council’s Access for All programme.