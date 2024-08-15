Great Northern Ping Hub Olympic Challenge





August 15, 2024 | Martin Ireland On Saturday 3rd August the Great Northern Ping Hub Deansgate, Manchester held an Olympic Challenge event sponsored by the Lion's Denthe first match at this location. 21 players competed in 7 groups of three, two of which advanced to the knockout stage. The day was a great success with a wide range of talent on display. The informal setting of the Ping Hub with music playing in the lead up to and during training created a great atmosphere throughout the event with over 50 spectators watching in the afternoon. As a random, unseeded first event the draw could not have been better with a good spread of the better players in each group. In the semi finals Bertrand Tita defeated Ho Hei Lam in a thrilling match 9, 11, -3, 10 and Steven Gao defeated Yuchong Liang 6, -11, -6, 6, 7, this led to a fantastic final with Steven Gao narrowly beating Bertrand Tita 9, 8, -9, -9, 11 to take the title and the 100 cash 1st prize. Bertrand took home 2nd place with the 50 Lions Den voucher, but 3rd place was still to be decided by a play-off between Yuchang Liang and Ho Hei Lam, with Ho Hei Lam taking the title and the 25 voucher 8, 9, 8. Finalists: Ho Hei Lam, Bertrand Tita & Steven Gao (LR) The next event will be the Women's and Girls' Olympic Ping Hub Cup takes place on Saturday 24and August with 175 prize money sponsored by Thorntons Table Tennis. Martin Ireland, NW Area Manager said The Great Northern Ping Hub is getting busier every week with 50-100 people playing socially each day. Key elements to the venue’s success have been the quality of the equipment, the location and setting of the venue, the additional lighting and 12 hour availability seven days a week, which has attracted those who take their TT more seriously than some, to social players, many of whom play multiple times a week. There is a great opportunity for local clubs in Greater Manchester to recruit new players for the upcoming season, clubs from across Manchester are welcome to contact the GN Ping Hub to organise take-over days and promote their club to those attending. The Great Northern Ping Hub now has 128 registered players with 47 Ping Hub members. Once registered with TT England and Ping Hub members, players can book 1-2-1 coaching sessions, reserve a table for guaranteed pairs or small group play, or enter one of our competitions.

