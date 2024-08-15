Sports
Kirby Smart Discusses the Decline of College Football and Georgia's Football Selection
The Georgia Bulldogs are on an unprecedented run under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have won 39 consecutive regular season victories, they’ve won two of the last three national titles, and they haven’t finished outside the top five in the latest AP rankings since 2020. They’re the No. 1-ranked team for the 2024 season and they’re undeniably at the top of the sport.
That makes Kirby Smart's comments on Tuesday all the more troubling.
Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday, expressing his concern about what he called the “deterioration” of the game of football. Kirby Smart and his colleagues believe that their squads are made up of fewer and fewer “winnable” footballers each year.
“We're nowhere near where we need to be. I feel like we're less deep than we've ever been, and that's kind of a common theme in talking to other coaches. I call it the deterioration of football. Every year that we've been here, I feel like we've got more players that are capable of playing winning football, and every year that [number] is going down. So we have to keep working to increase that number.”
Smart expanded on the topic later in the press conference, saying it's a “trickle up” effect on the sport. College football programs are getting prospects from high school programs.
“I don't know if it's the transfer portal or the decline of football. It could be that there are fewer people playing. High school doesn't have as much opportunity to develop kids because their training regimen and training schedule is harder. It's a trickle-up effect, so we get the guys coming out of high school.”
You might think that Kirby Smart, a man who hasn’t signed a new crop of players outside of the top three consensus rankings since 2017, would think that talent in the game is declining. The rest of the game probably feels the same way.
