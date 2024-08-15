Beckner Tennis Center to open in fall 2024 | Sports





HUNTSVILLE-Construction of the Chuck and Wanda Beckner Tennis Center is nearing completion, less than a year after the complex's groundbreaking was scheduled for September 2023. The newest addition to Sam Houston's modern sports facilities is located at 515 Bowers Boulevard, across from Don Sanders Baseball Stadium. The facility replaces the McAdams Tennis Center, home of the Bearkats for four decades. The tennis team will begin training on the new courts in August, with the first event tentatively scheduled for October. The Beckners, who gave their names to the facility, are avid Bearkat tennis fans with a deep-seated passion for the sport. Chuck has competed in several sectional and national championship tournaments on the United State Tennis Association Team Tennis team. Wanda is a former co-chair of the National Senior Women's Clay Court Tennis Tournament at the Houston Racquet Club and has volunteered there for over 15 years. “This tennis complex will allow our team to compete and practice on campus and give us the ability to host NCAA dual-match and tournament competition,” said university President Alisa White. “The complex is a tremendous boost for our players and coaches and will be a great recruiting tool.” The new center has six courts with covered grandstand seating for more than 100 fans. Each of the two grandstand structures has an elevator to access the elevated seating and a future clubhouse. “It has been such a thrill to watch this dream become a reality as construction has progressed since the groundbreaking ceremony,” said Bearkat head coach Rob Hubbard. “With front row viewing access to each of the courts, there is no bad seat in the house. The Bearkat tennis team and I cannot thank Chuck and Wanda Beckner enough for this generous and valuable contribution to our program, the athletic department and the university.”

