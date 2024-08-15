State Tennis Hall of Famer Joe Becknell Dies at 86





Becknell didn’t take up tennis seriously until he was an adult, but he quickly became one of the city’s top players. Once a baseball pitcher at Mercer and a table tennis expert, he began playing his new sport daily and honed his game with senior tennis players at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, including Bitsy Grant himself. I learned a lot from sitting in the stands on court one and watching them play, Becknell said in a 1996 interview with the AJC. They were a great example of how not to hit the ball hard. Credit: Becknell family Credit: Becknell family In 1966, at age 28, Becknell played 1963 Wimbledon champion Chuck McKinley at the Atlanta Invitational, winning the first set 6–0. McKinley came back to win 0–6, 6–0, 6–4. Becknell won the 1968 Atlanta City Open. Becknell once said his biggest tennis sensation was winning the 1977 Georgia State Opens 35-and-over men's doubles with Bobby Dodd, the former Georgia Tech football coach. Becknell was 39, while Dodd was 68. That earned them a spot in Sports Illustrated's Face in the Crowd feature. From 1992 to 1996, Becknell won four USTA Mens Clay Court doubles titles in the 50 and 55 divisions with partner John Skogstad. He was one of the most beloved, if not the most beloved, by anyone in the history of Bitsy Grant (Tennis Center), Howell said. Everybody liked him. All the players, from the best to the worst or the most arrogant to the most humble, always loved Joe Beck. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at HM Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, preceded by a visitation at 10:00 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/sports/state-sports/joe-becknell-state-tennis-hall-of-famer-dies-at-86/6UPLXEM4HZAGTHI7STO7UFD5CE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos