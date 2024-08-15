Indianapolis' premier sporting and networking event





By FEROZ SYED

Guest columnist As the Summer Olympics draw to a close, central Indiana is gearing up for another exciting event for an internationally beloved sport. On Saturday, August 17, the eighth annual CricIndy League cricket tournament will bring together more than 20 companies and over 600 participants for an exciting day of competition, camaraderie and cultural celebration. For those unfamiliar with cricket, imagine a sport that combines the strategic depth of baseball with the nonstop energy of soccer. It’s a game of skill, endurance and spectacle that has captivated billions of people around the world. And now it’s making its mark on America’s heartland. The CricIndy League has grown from humble beginnings a decade ago to what it is today. What started as a friendly match between a handful of cricket enthusiasts from 10 companies has grown into a premier sporting event for the city, attracting sponsors and participants from across the city’s diverse business landscape. Companies and business leaders from across the city and beyond can put together their own teams to compete for the CricIndys Cricket Cup. But this isn’t just about cricket. It’s about building bridges between communities, fostering understanding and celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make Indianapolis great; it’s a genuine celebration of diversity, equity and inclusion in the community and business community. That’s why CricIndy is hosting a special professional networking event on August 16, the eve of the tournament. It’s a chance to connect, share stories and form lasting relationships that extend far beyond the cricket field, while celebrating the diversity of our central Indiana business community. The growth of the CricIndy League reflects the growing popularity of cricket in the United States. With the sport set to debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles for the first time since 1900, there’s never been a better time to get a taste of this global phenomenon. The CricIndys tournament offers the perfect introduction, a chance to experience the excitement first-hand and perhaps even discover a new passion. CricIndy would like to extend its sincere and heartfelt thanks to all panellists, participants and sponsors for their commitment to improving our communities, creating happy, healthy and inclusive lifestyles in the community and workplace whilst elevating the game of international cricket to the next level. To all the teams preparing to take to the field, we wish you the very best of luck. May your bats hit well, your bowlers find their mark and your fielders display acrobatic brilliance. But remember, win or lose, the real victory lies in the friendships formed and the barriers broken down. And to our wonderful community in central Indiana, we invite you to be a part of this extraordinary event. Join us for a networking evening on August 16, hosted by RADcube and Eli Lilly at the Eli Lilly Corporate Center, 893 Delaware St., Indianapolis, to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion in business. Then, on August 17, cheer on the teams as they battle for cricket glory at Grand Park in Westfield. The CricIndy League is more than just a tournament. It’s a testament to our city’s inclusive spirit, a celebration of our diversity, and a glimpse into the exciting future of cricket in America. Tournament day begins with the Flag Ceremony, supported by the Indiana National Guard, and continues with kids’ activities, CPR demonstrations by Syra Health, and a culturally diverse halftime show as the 20 teams compete for the ultimate championship. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a curious newcomer, there’s a place for you in this vibrant cricket community. So mark your calendars, spread the word and get ready for two days of unforgettable fun. Let’s come together, bat for bat and bowl for bowl, to make this the best CricIndy League Tournament yet! Feroz Syed is the founder of CricIndy and the CEO of RADcube.

