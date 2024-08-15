Fantasy Football Rankings: 6 Players Who Should Score Higher in Draft Season

The Yahoo! consensus player rankings are excellent. I don’t say that lightly; I would encourage anyone to use the lists provided as a guide for their draft. But when I was making my projections for the 2024 season, an exercise I’ve been doing for over 25 years, there were a few players who stood out to me as being undervalued relative to the team’s consensus rankings. These are the players I would target if I were drafting against the Yahoo! rankings.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo Consensus: QB10 Fred: QB5

I’ll let the numbers do the talking. Working back to 2023, here are Prescott’s passing yardage totals, extrapolated to 17 games, over the last five seasons: 4,516, 4,052, 4,727, 6,310, 4,902. And here are his passing touchdown totals, extrapolated to 17 games, over the last five seasons: 36, 33, 37, 31, 32. With their current RB cap space, the Cowboys have no choice but to remain a passing-heavy team, and as we can see from the last five years of data, reasonable expectations for Prescott are 4,500 yards and 33 TDs.

Do you know how many players reached both benchmarks last season? One Roof.

He led the Cowboys to an NFL-leading 509 points last year, and with all due respect to Tony Pollard, Prescott hasn’t lost any of his key weapons (assuming CeeDee Lamb signs a long-term deal soon). Prescott is a great combination of a high floor and a high ceiling.

Backrunners

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo Consensus: RB26 Fred: RB18

Warren is an effective rusher (career 5.1 yards per carry) who is also a key cog in the Steelers' passing attack. Though Najee Harris should lead the team in carries, Warren can match last year's total of 149 in Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense. And he can match his 2023 total of 61 catches in an offense that currently has only George Pickens (more on him later) as a dominant target.

Warrens looks to match his 2023 production, and there’s a chance he could surpass Harris. Harris has averaged 3.9 yards per attempt over his three-year career and is not under contract through 2025.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Yahoo Consensus: RB30 Fred: RB23

My enthusiasm for Spears is based on the simple principle that he is significantly younger and better than Tony Pollard. Spears looked dynamic in his rookie year, averaging 4.5 yards per carry behind a poor offensive line and making 52 catches. Meanwhile, Pollard disappointed the Cowboys so much that they switched to what was left of Ezekiel Elliott.

At worst, Spears would have to split carries and pick up a lot of passing down work in an offense that is expected to shift to an aerial focus after the loss of Derrick Henry. There's a good chance Spears has Pollard biting the dust by midseason.

Wide receivers

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Yahoo consensus: WR19 Fred: WR12

Waddle was a disappointment last year, but adding his yards-per-game average (72.4) to his total for the three games he missed jumps his final yardage from 1,014 to 1,231. He's averaged 72 yards per game in his first three seasons, and he should match that total as the secondary option to offensive maestro Mike McDaniel on a unit that lacks a flashy third wide receiver (unless you have more faith in Odell Beckham Jr. than I do right now) or a dominant force at tight end.

And Waddle offers the advantage of being an immediate top five WR if Tyreek Hill is out for a week with an injury.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo consensus: WR26 Fred: WR17

Along with Spears, Pickens will likely be my highest drafted player this year. The third-year pro has already shown elite playmaking skills that have sometimes been hampered by a miserable QB situation. Pickens racked up 1,140 receiving yards last season despite sharing targets with Diontae Johnson and dealing with the three-headed QB monster of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky.

Things are looking up this year as both Pittsburgh QBs, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, have shown that they can push their top targets to big numbers. I expect Pickens to catch at least 20 more balls than his 63 from last season, leading to 1,200 yards and a handful of scores.

Of course, this will have to be revisited if the Steelers ultimately decide to trade Brandon Aiyuk.

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Yahoo Consensus: TE2 Fred: TE1

Tight end is the position where my projections most closely match the Yahoo consensus rankings. But there's a disagreement right up top, where I have Kelce solidly ahead of Lions youngster Sam LaPorta.

After five seasons of at least 1,125 yards, Kelce fell to 984 yards last season. At a cursory glance, that would be a sign of a fading veteran, until you note that the future Hall of Famer missed two games. Add those two games into the equation, and Kelce would finish 2023 with a projected 1,115 yards, which would seem to match his previous output. And with widespread expectations that the Chiefs will score much more often this year, Kelce should surpass last year's total of five TDs (he's averaged 11 over the previous three campaigns).

This ranking isn't meant to be negative toward LaPorta, but he's unlikely to match Kelce's yardage total and could also regress somewhat from his 10-TD rookie year.