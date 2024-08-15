Highlands tennis team prepares for all-away season as courts undergo renovation





The Highlands School District girls tennis team will showcase their skills away from their home court this season as the district completes a $1 million capital project. The work includes laying a new surface for the field and renewing the athletics track at the nearby secondary school. “The crews will come in on Monday and start the work. It takes 30 days for the asphalt to harden, so they will come back in September to continue,” said Katie Stobert, the district's athletic director. The tracks, located along 12th Avenue, are closed to the team and the community through October. With the girls' tennis season starting this week, the 14-member team will be training and playing on alternate courts. Stobert expects the workouts to take place at Alsco Community Park, on Springhill Road, about a mile away. “We only had three home games, so they were moved,” she said. Third-year coach Vaughn Hunkele said the project, once completed, will be a benefit in attracting more players to the sport. “It's so exciting,” he said. “It's going to give the kids a great facility, and it's going to be great for the community.” Hunkele graduated from Highlands in 2016 and remembers the courts being in poor condition back then. Now, cracks in the court surfaces are a minor inconvenience compared to a banked fence, he said. “It's not safe for players to track down lobs or things like that,” he said. “We also have these really small drains that are often clogged by the pine needles around there, and a couple of them are sunken. It's a tripping hazard.” The work will last the entire girls’ season, but, Hunkele said, the team is made up of mostly sophomores and juniors, so players will be able to enjoy the new courts for years to come. The boys’ team doesn’t start their season until the spring, so they’ll be the first to hit a forehand over the new nets in 2025. All girls fall games will be played on the opponents’ courts. There are six sectional games on the schedule — North Catholic, Hampton, Ellis, Indiana, Knoch and Riverview — and about five nonsectional games. When the Highlands School Board approved the work as part of the 2024-25 budget, Principal Monique Mawhinney said the tennis court renovation had been postponed. “Now they are on their last legs,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a TribLive reporter.

