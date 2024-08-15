Men's Hockey to Take on Notre Dame at Wrigley Field in January – Penn State

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Penn State men’s ice hockey team is taking things outdoors when the calendar turns to 2025 as part of The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Nittany Lions will battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday January 3 as part of a four-game weekend for B1G Hockey.

The contest is the first outdoor game for Penn State in program history and will be part of a Friday doubleheader to kick off the weekend along with a matchup between Ohio State and Michigan. The Ohio State and Wisconsin women along with the Wisconsin and Michigan State men are then set to conclude the weekend event with a double dip on Saturday. Game times each day are set for 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with the order of the games determined at a later date. All four games will be broadcast on the B1G Network.

Take Me Out To The Hockey Game! January 3, 2025

Notre Dame

Chicago, Illinois

Each day will be ticketed as a single-ticketed event with one ticket being valid for both games. A pre-sale for Penn State men’s hockey season ticket holders will begin on Tuesday, August 27 at 11 a.m. ET and conclude on Thursday, August 29 at 11 p.m. ET. Alumni, Donors and non-hockey season ticket holders will also have pre-sale access beginning on Wednesday, August 28 at 11 a.m. ET.

Discounted student ticket information will be shared at a later date with tickets going on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

All tickets will be sold/issued by Wrigley Field with each ticket being digital and issued through the MLB Ballpark app.

For more information on the 2024-25 season, visit the men’s hockey ticket page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.