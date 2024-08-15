China cracks down on toxic sports fan culture

Cybersecurity Photo: IC

China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday released details of four cases of combating and rectifying illegal activities related to toxic fan culture in sports. Since the Paris Olympics, the Public Security Bureau's cybersecurity departments have been paying close attention to the issue and combating related illegal activities.

In these cases, a suspect, He, was suspected of posting slanderous content about table tennis players and coaches on social media, causing significant social harm. The Beijing Public Security Bureau took criminal coercive measures against her on August 6.

Another suspect, Wang, was found to have repeatedly posted insulting and slanderous content about table tennis players and coaches on social media, causing significant social harm. The Guangzhou Public Security Bureau on Tuesday took criminal coercive measures against her.

Suspects Gai and Xu were found to have created and widely distributed an article questioning a Paris Olympic champion on social media. This article had a negative impact on society. The public security bureaus in Shandong and Hebei imposed administrative sanctions on them respectively.

Another suspect, Yang, was caught publicly insulting a gymnast on social media, which had a negative social impact. The Henan Public Security Bureau has imposed administrative sanctions on her.

These posts are malicious and false, and pose a significant risk. Recent actions have led to social media platforms clearing thousands of posts related to controversial discussions and malicious attacks.

Most of these so-called fans do not understand or appreciate the professional skills or talents of famous athletes. Instead, they only focus on the athlete's image and appearance, Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times.

In order to support their idols, fans in this toxic culture see no teammates, only enemies. Anyone who hinders their idol in his quest for victory becomes a target for attack, Wang noted.

Recently, some toxic fans have been aggressively leading discussions and attacks on various social media platforms, organizing and spreading derogatory comments, even fabricating scandals and spreading conspiracy theories.

People who violate the privacy of others should be punished. People who do not violate the criminal law should be guided and warned through positive and healthy education, Wang said.

Earlier, some irrational fans were arrested by the police for posting inflammatory and slanderous remarks against Chinese athletes and coaches after the women's singles table tennis final at the Paris Olympics. The General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee condemned these remarks and the impact was limited.

The intrusion of toxic fan culture into the sports world is not new and is not limited to summer sports. Winter sports also face similar problems.

In the past two years, there has been a phenomenon where sports have become increasingly fan-oriented, which has caused a lot of stress for some athletes, Yang Yang, the first Chinese gold medalist at the Winter Olympics, noted in a recent interview.

Table tennis player Fan Zhendong also faced malicious attacks from fans, such as illegal intrusion into hotel rooms, disclosure of personal information such as ID cards and phone numbers, and airport harassment.

Not only athletes, but many sports fans and even viewers are harassed by these toxic fans just for mentioning or commenting on their favorite people.

I was cyberbullied for reporting an athlete's poor performance online, a person who was once targeted by extreme sports fans told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.

The anonymous victim expressed concern that such online behavior could lead to violence in the real world. I was afraid that I would be mugged if I went out one day and I was also afraid that my family would be harassed, he noted.

Chinese swimming champion Pan Zhanle, who recently broke a world record at the Paris Olympics, disbanded his only fan group on Monday.

He previously said in a CCTV interview that there were many people waiting downstairs in the hotel to get his autograph.

The 20-year-old swimming prodigy is using his own way to say no to toxic fan culture.

Be a little more reserved and keep things quiet, Pan advised his fans.