



Aug 16, 2024 | 05:17 hrs IST Masters Table Tennis Champions League from Sunday in Peddem Team herald PANJIM: The much-awaited 4th edition of the Masters Table Tennis Champions League (MTTCL) kicks off on August 18 at the Peddem Multi-Purpose Stadium. Organized by Peddem Sports Club, this exciting competition will feature 12 corporate teams and 84 players competing for a total prize pool of Rs 1 lakh. The winning team will take home Rs 50,000, the runners-up will receive Rs 30,000 and both semi-finalist teams will receive Rs 10,000 each. The tournament promises to be a colorful and competitive event, featuring Goas’ best masters players. Speaking about the event, Mayur Sawkar, President, Peddem Sports Club, said, “We had originally planned to organise an All-India invitational for juniors on August 17, followed by the Masters League on August 18. However, since there are state championships going on in some states, many top national players are not available, so we decided to postpone the junior event to a later date.” “The Masters League, now in its 4th edition, has grown tremendously each year, and this time is no exception. We are excited to have 12 teams competing in a dynamic competition format, featuring the best Masters players from Goas. It promises to be a vibrant and exciting spectacle for everyone involved.” “This year’s tournament features a fantastic line-up of 12 corporate teams including Burye Enterprises, Vicky 10, Diya Enterprise, Estilo Legends, M&S Titans, Suzuki-B N Thakur, Parrikar Smashers, Tuff Security Services, Royal Ruby, YS Dempo Mavericks, UK Ultra and Divine Angels.” These teams, led by some of Goa's best Masters players, will compete in an exciting competition that promises intense matches and memorable moments. In the run-up to the tournament, a magnificent team presentation ceremony was held at a star hotel in Candolim where the teams’ uniforms were unveiled, adding a festive and celebratory touch. The championship will be inaugurated at 9.00 am by Sports Minister Govind Gaude in the presence of Goa Table Tennis Association President Sudin Verenkar, former Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo, Peddem Sports Club President Mayur Sawkar and other dignitaries.

