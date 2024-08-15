Kindness, indignation and talking to each other in cricket

If you are affected by any of the topics in this article, you may: get support from the organizations listed here.

It has been a very disturbing few weeks across the country, with the riots in the UK highlighting the ugly social divisions.

Then came the news that former England and Surrey player Graham Thorpe had committed suicide.

Both of these things touched me and got me thinking, which led to this article.

Disciplinary incidents

Recreational cricket is a reflection of our society and is at the heart of our communities. It can be an endless force for good, but I couldn’t help but feel depressed by the recent statement from the Yorkshire Cricket Boards:

In recent weeks we have seen an increase in disciplinary incidents within recreational sport in Yorkshire. We are also aware of the wider tensions in the community which has resulted in a number of community programmes being cancelled this week too.

It continued: We would like to remind clubs, players, spectators and officials of their responsibilities both on and off the field and encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with the General Rules of Conduct and the Rules of Conduct for Recreational Players.

Respect each other and play in the spirit of cricket.

Cricket is a game for everyone

Leshia Hawkins, Managing Director, Recreational Game, England and Wales Cricket Board said:

We value and celebrate our diverse backgrounds and the unique contributions of each person. Whether we play, work or support the game, we must be united in our commitment to inclusivity and respect for all. Together, we ensure that cricket is a place where everyone is welcome and valued. Cricket is proud to be a game for everyone.

While I completely agree with those sentiments, it feels like a collective burden around our necks that this even needs to be said.

Maybe I shouldn't be surprised.

Discrimination in cricket

I have a number of interviews that, unusually for me, are being held back for a while, to give them some rest and breathing space before they go online.

They reflect the reality here in Yorkshire – and the important work that is being done – but discrimination bubbles up just beneath the surface in cricket and in life; something that as a white man I have never had to suffer myself and can only understand.

From private conversations I’ve had in sports this summer, it’s clear that we still have a long, long way to go. Still, it’s not hard to be encouraged by all the efforts in recreational sports to make a difference.

As a writer covering grassroots sport I try to show all sides of what is really happening; the good, the bad and the ugly. Yorkshire cricket has been in a maelstrom for a number of years now but to read some of the reports you would think racism and discrimination stopped at county lines.

Either way, we all need to face it, resist it, and encourage change. We can and must do better.

Empathy

When you think of Cricket Yorkshire you might think of beautiful stadiums, travelling reports and cricket teas, but we’ve interviewed people about social divisions, tragedies, the lost and the battles against everything from cancer to mental health issues.

As an empath I absorb these stories; conscious of giving them the importance and audience they deserve. It is up to others to say whether I have got this right, but I can only do so much, because they take a personal toll.

The news of Graham Thorpe came in. His pedigree for Surrey and England was undeniable and he was part of my enduring love affair with English Test cricket.

The statistics point to 6,744 runs in 100 Tests at an average of 44.66, with 16 hundreds, but that is just the beginning. A left-hander who can exude elegance and wear, the picture of Thorpe in a white headband in the darkness of Karachi, walking away with Nasser Hussain, is one that is etched in my memory.

According to Cricinfo (and they probably know), it was our first series win in Pakistan in 39 years. Apparently it was also Pakistan's first defeat in 35 Tests at the National Stadium.

The most devastating thing was the way he died.

Anxiety, depression and suicide

His passing will cause a lot of self-reflection within the cricket world as we want to raise awareness and help those in need.

Since I started this website 14 years ago, I have written at various times about people in the cricket world who have found themselves so mentally challenged that they have considered the unthinkable.

We all, to a greater or lesser extent, face mental obstacles, stresses and moments in our lives when we just can't cope.

It reminded me of the chilling statistics from a male suicide prevention charity, Andys ManclubIn the UK, on ​​average, someone commits suicide every two hours.

It happens much more often than you think and although it is unimaginable, this is the reality.

But help is at hand and we can all do our part.

#ItsOkayToTalk

Here in Yorkshire many individuals, clubs and leagues support the work of national and local charities such as Andys Man Club and the Samaritans. Anecdotally I have noticed more fundraising, discussion and campaigning in club cricket than ever before.

And that brings me to #ItsOkToTalk.

The annual T20 competition is in its fifth year, started by Warren Bird at Darfield Cricket Club. It began with the ordering of a few mental health stickers and then gathered momentum into a floodlit match in front of 600 spectators at Darfield.

Conisbrough and Whiston Parish Church have also held matches with Castleford, this year's host, and have provided players for the match for a number of years.

Warren told me that since it all started, he and his friends have raised about $14,500, split between Project14 And Samaritans of Barnsley:

I can't thank people enough for their support and generosity, it means the world to me that they are all supporting such an important disease. More needs to be done because people, especially men, are still taking their own lives in our area and more support needs to be given.

South Yorkshire Premier League XI vs. It's OK to Talk About XI

Friday's match kicks off at 5.30pm in Castleford and attracts players from all over Yorkshire. If you can make it to Savile Park for burgers, beer and cricket, you'll be very welcome, I'm sure.

If you miss the game and read this another time, there's always next year and Open Cricket is certainly worth considering as a charity committed to mental wellbeing and suicide prevention through cricket.

They want to organize more workshops at clubs and cricket matches in 2025.

So, there you have it. A meander through some very difficult issues and yet a ray of sunshine in the way grassroots cricket is trying to play its part in a better future.

Talking is absolutely okay.

It's about everyone feeling comfortable, no matter what they're going through, to share what's going on inside them.

Pruning back nettles

I'll close with a chance encounter I had this week.

I walked to an ATM at the bottom of the hill, which is down a series of stone steps, with a large wall of nettles on either side.

A gentleman in a tweed cap was pruning nettles. I stopped to chat and let him know he was doing a great job. On the way back I stopped again to chat and learned that he was 93.

He didn't have to tackle those nettles and I didn't have to stop to applaud him.

His kind act cheered me up and was at the same time a gentle reminder not to disappear into my own little world.

Take from this article what you will. If I could ask for anything, it would be to pause for a moment in the madness, share a moment of kindness, and check in with friends and teammates.

If you are affected by any of the topics in this article, you may: get support from the organizations listed here.