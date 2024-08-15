ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON HOCKEY OPERATIONS





Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson today announced the hirings of Harry Mahesh as assistant coach, Andrew Shaw as video coach and Ross MacEluch as assistant athletic therapist. The club’s remaining hockey operations staff have also been confirmed for the start of the 2024-25 American Hockey League season. I am very pleased with the new additions we have made, as well as the makeup of our entire staff as a whole, said Abbotsford General Manager Ryan Johnson. We have made a lot of changes heading into next season, and I think our fans should be excited about that. I look forward to seeing how the group we have now drives our teams’ performance and advances the prospects of our organizations. Manny Malhotra will lead the hockey operations staff in his first season as the team’s head coach, with support from newly hired assistant coach Jordan Smith, and returning goaltending & development coach Marko Torenius. Jordan Smith joins the Canucks organization from the St. Louis Blues AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds, where he served as an assistant coach for the past two seasons. He has held associate coaching positions with both the Sudbury Wolves and the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, in addition to his previous role as general manager and head coach of the Soo Thunderbirds of the Tier II Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native led his hometown Thunderbirds to back-to-back NOJHL championships in 2015 and 2016, and was named the league's Coach of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. Harry Mahesh joins Abbotsford for his first season coaching in the AHL after spending the 2023-24 season as a Coaching Development Associate for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to joining the Maple Leafs, the Vanderhoof, BC native was an assistant coach with the BCHL’s Powell River Kings and served as both the general manager and head coach of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Winnipeg Freeze. Mahesh became the first-ever general manager of South Asian descent in Canadian Junior A hockey when he was hired by the Freeze in 2021, and is affiliated with the NHL Coaches Association BIPOC Coaches Program. Andrew Shaw will make his professional hockey debut as Video Coach for Abbotsford this upcoming season after joining the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. The Chilliwack, BC native served as Associate Coach, Assistant Coach and Video Coach with the Chiefs from 2019-2024. Ross MacEluch now comes to Abbotsford full-time, where he has assisted the Canucks’ medical staff with injury assessments and return-to-play protocols since 2022. The Vancouver native is a graduate of Camosun Colleges’ Athletic and Exercise Therapy program and began his hockey career with the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express in 2018. Ryan Johnson also confirmed that Nathan Wong has been promoted to the club's head sports therapist, with strength and conditioning coach John Murray, head equipment manager Ramandeep Chico Dhanjal and assistant equipment manager Shingo Sasaki all returning to their roles in 2024-25.

