Opening Ceremony Date, Florida Athletes, Sports





Although the Olympic Games concluded earlier this month, Paris 2024 is not over yet. TheParalympic Games 2024will kick off in less than two weeks in Paris, hosting the very best in 549 events across 22 different sports. In July, 138 athletes qualified for the 2024 U.S. Paralympic team, which will be fully announced on Aug. 19. A total of 177 nations, along with neutral and refugee teams, will compete when the events begin. That includes 10 countries that have never been represented at the Paralympic Games. As the world counts down to the Opening Ceremony, we’re excited to tell you more about the official start of the Games and some of the Florida competitors. When are the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games? The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris will begin with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, August 28, and will last until the closing ceremony on Sunday, September 8. When is the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games? The Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games will take place on August 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. While the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be the first of its kind, its monumental and popular concept is, for me, first and foremost a great source of inspiration. From the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde, I look forward to creating this spectacle that will transform the heart of Paris, with performances never seen before,” Thomas Jolly, Artistic Director for the Ceremonies, according to a press release. “A spectacle that puts the spotlight on Paralympic athletes and the values ​​they embody. A spectacle that unites spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games. Which sports are practiced during the Paralympic Games? There are 22 sports at this year's Paralympic Games, including: Para archery

Para-athletics

For badminton

Blind football

Dish

For canoe

Para-cycling

Para-horse riding

Goal ball

For judo

Para powerlifting

Para rowing

Shooting Parasport

Sitting volleyball

Para swimming

Para table tennis

When taekwondo

Triathlon couple

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair screens

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis What is the full schedule of sporting events at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games? For a complete schedule of all sports included in the Summer Games, visitparalympisch.org. How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics: TV, streaming and schedule Select events will be broadcast on NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel, while all 22 events will be streamed with closed captioning onPeacock. There will be more than 1,500 hours of live coverage of the Paralympic Games, making Peacock the “most comprehensive Paralympic destination in U.S. media history,” according toNBC Sports. Which Florida athletes will compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games? Here are some of the Paralympic athletes representing Florida in Paris, whether they are originally from Florida or represent a Florida school: Christie Raleigh Crossley, Florida State University – Para Swimming

Gemma Wollenschlaeger, St. Augustine Beach – Para Rowing

Jenson Van Emburgh, Belleair Beach – Para Table Tennis

Lee Fredette, University of Miami – Wheelchair Rugby

Morgan Ray, St. Augustine – Para Swimming

Tracy Otto, Plant City – Para Archery Contributions: Jason AndersenUSA TODAY

