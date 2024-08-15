Camas School District Partners with US Tennis Association to Open Year-Round Tennis Center





In exchange for the use of the Camas High School tennis courts, the USTA will construct a dome around the outdoor courts to protect them from rain, wind, snow and other natural elements. Additionally, the USTA will resurface the courts with the same high-quality surface material used by top tennis players competing in the U.S. Open. Additionally, the USTA will provide lighting, nets and other tennis-related infrastructure. Additionally, the USTA will operate a community tennis facility that gives priority to student-athletes but also opens the courts to members of the community for a small annual fee. During a workshop in May for the Camas School Board, USTA representatives indicated their goal is to make tennis more accessible to communities in the Pacific Northwest. As the governing body for tennis in the U.S., our national office hosts the U.S. Open each year, focusing on the love of the game and accessibility, the representatives told school board members. They added that the USTA’s Pacific Northwest region serves approximately 1.3 million tennis players through a plethora of programs, including school programs and community tennis centers like the one the USTA operates in Vancouver and Tacoma. USTA officials said the organization’s biggest challenge is lack of accessibility, especially year-round, noting that for a population base of more than 12 million people in the Pacific Northwest, there are only 585 indoor tennis courts, or one court for every 20,000 people, compared to a national average of one indoor tennis court for every 10,000 residents. The group estimates that there are more than a million people in the region who would like to play tennis but are unable to due to a lack of indoor court space. We believe tennis is a vehicle that can change lives. Tennis promotes lifelong fitness and well-being, teaches leadership and sportsmanship, teaches teamwork and life skills, and builds stronger families and healthier communities, the USTA states on the Vancouver Tennis Center website. Our vision is to make tennis accessible to everyone. As the governing body of tennis in the U.S., we believe our primary responsibility is to live our mission: to promote and develop the growth of tennis in the Pacific Northwest.

