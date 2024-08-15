Northwestern Field Hockey Player Previews for 2024: Olivia Bent-Cole

As you might expect from a team that has won three consecutive national championships, Northwestern had an extremely experienced core last season. Five different Wildcats made the All-Big Ten First Team, and those same five also earned All-Region First Team honors from the NFHCA. Four of them were seniors or graduate students, but the fifth was a freshman. That would be Olivia Bent-Cole, who started every game and showed the talent that will make her the standard bearer for the next generation of Northwestern field hockey. Now entering her sophomore season, the speedy forward is ready to make life difficult for Wildcats opponents once again.

Who is she?

Sophomore entering her second year with the Wildcats; forward/midfielder; originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Career statistics

23 games (started every game), 10 goals, five assists, 55 shots (36 on target), 18.2% shooting, two winning goals, 0/1 penalty shots, 1130 minutes

Review 2023

Considering she walked into a program gunning for a third straight appearance in the national title game, Bent-Cole brought a stellar resume to the table from day one. The USA Today HHSA Field Hockey Player of the Year, she was a state champion, a First-Team All-American and a gold medalist at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. With Bente Baeker’s 86 career goals now off the list, Bent-Cole seemed like a likely candidate to fill some of those scoring gaps.

It didn’t last long. In just her third career game, Bent-Cole fired in a first-quarter goal to lead Northwestern from a two-goal deficit to beat Duke. Five days later, she had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 domination of Maine. But her real coming-out party came against Ohio State on Sept. 22, when she came into Columbus and scored a pair of fourth-quarter goals on a series of brilliant individual efforts to secure a 4-3 victory. The standout performance earned Bent-Cole Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Her offensive brilliance continued throughout the season. Whether playing forward or midfield, Bent-Cole made breaks that few others could, often turning not just the court around but the game. The biggest game she turned around was the Big Ten title game, when she cut the baseline to send Maryland deep into double overtime. After the winning game, it was no surprise that she made the All-Tournament team.

And that wasn’t the only All-Tournament honor Bent-Cole received. Thanks to a goal and an assist in Northwestern’s run to the title game, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Her college resume is nearly as full as her high school resume, thanks to the NFHCA naming her a Second Team All-American and First Teamer in the West Region. Bent-Cole finished third on the team in both goals and points, and also tied for third in game-winning goals. Her ability to initiate offensive attacks and set up clean shots was vital to Northwestern’s success last year.

Expectations

With a debut season like DAT, expectations for Bent-Cole are understandably sky-high. Bent-Cole wasn’t just recognized as one of the best players in the Big Ten, or even just the West Region. By the end of the season, she was widely regarded as one of the best players in the country. If the nation wasn’t worried about her at the start of last season, it certainly is now, especially considering Bent-Cole tied the U-21 National Teams in goals during their run to the Junior Pan-American Championship. The team lost to Argentina in the championship game, but Bent-Cole’s dominance in pool play (including three goals in an 11-1 win over Mexico) showed that she hasn’t lost a step in the off-season.

The biggest question going into this season is how big her next step forward will be. Peyton Halsey and Alia Marshall, who combined for 15 goals and 34 assists last year, are out of the lineup after finishing their stellar careers with All-American nods. On the plus side, the rest of the offense outside of the top two returners: Lauren Wadas, Ilse Tromp, Maja Zivojnovic and Lauren Hunter should all get plenty of opportunities to showcase their skills. Bent-Cole and Tromp, the two sophomores in that top five in returning production, are the only two returners who scored in double figures last year. If Bent-Cole continues to create chances and find holes in the defense like she did last season, edging closer to 15 goals and a First-Team All-America nod is a very real possibility.