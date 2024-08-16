2024 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, scores

Here is the 2024 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, TV networks and game times.

Last season, the Buckeyes finished 11-2, losing to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

2024 Ohio State Football Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME(S) TV LOCATION against Akron Saturday August 31st 3:30 pm CBS Columbus, Ohio vs. West Michigan Saturday September 7th 7:30 pm Big Ten Network Columbus, Ohio against Marshall Saturday September 21st To be announced To be announced Columbus, Ohio at Michigan State Saturday September 28th To be announced To be announced East Lansing, Michigan. against Iowa Saturday, October 5 To be announced To be announced Columbus, Ohio in Oregon Saturday, October 12 To be announced To be announced Eugene, Oregon. against Nebraska Saturday, October 26 To be announced To be announced Columbus, Ohio at Penn State Saturday November 2nd To be announced To be announced University Park, Pennsylvania. vs Purdue Saturday November 9th To be announced To be announced Columbus, Ohio at Northwest Saturday November 16th To be announced To be announced Chicago (Wrigley Field) against Indiana Saturday November 23 To be announced To be announced Columbus, Ohio against Michigan Saturday November 30th 12 noon FOX Columbus, Ohio

Results 2023

Ohio State lost to No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl to end the 2023-24 college football season. The Buckeyes went 11-1 in the regular season en route to earning the No. 7 ranking in the latest CFP rankings released on Dec. 3.

Here's what happened in every game on Ohio State's 2023 schedule:

2023 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, results

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME(S) TV LOCATION in Indiana W, 23-3 Saturday September 2nd 3:30 pm CBS Bloomington, IN against Youngstown State W, 35-7 Saturday September 9th Afternoon Big Ten Network Columbus, Ohio vs. Western Kentucky W, 63-10 Saturday September 16th 4:00 p.m. FOX Columbus, Ohio at no. 15Notre Dame W, 17-14 Saturday September 23 7:30 pm NBC Notre Dame, IN against Maryland W, 37-17 Saturday, October 7 12 noon FOX Columbus, Ohio at Purdue W, 41-7 Saturday, October 14 12 noon Peacock West Lafayette, IN against No. 7 Penn State W, 20-12 Saturday, October 21 12 noon FOX Columbus, Ohio in Wisconsin W, 24-10 Saturday, October 28 7:30 pm NBC Madison, Wisconsin at Rutgers W, 35-16 Saturday November 4th 12 noon CBS New Brunswick, NJ against Michigan State W, 38-3 Saturday November 11th 7:30 pm NBC Columbus, Ohio versus Minnesota W, 37-3 Saturday November 18th To be determined To be determined Columbus, Ohio at No. 3 Michigan L, 30-24 Saturday November 25 12 noon FOX Ann Arbor, MI vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl) L, 14-3 Friday December 29th 8:00 p.m. ESPN Arlington, TX

The CFP Semifinals begin on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The following day, Friday, January 10, 2025, the Cotton Bowl Classic will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2024-25College Football Playoff National Championship Game will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025. The title game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be the second time that Atlanta has hosted the CFP National Championship Game, making it the first city to host the event more than once. The championship game was previously held in Atlanta in 2018.

Below you will find a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

(GAME DATE) GAME LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52#3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia65, no. 2 TCU 7 Inglewood, California

Locations and dates of future CFP National Championships

2026:Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 19

2027: To be announced