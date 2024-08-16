Sports
2024 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, scores
Here is the 2024 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, TV networks and game times.
Last season, the Buckeyes finished 11-2, losing to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.
2024 Ohio State Football Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME(S)
|TV
|LOCATION
|against Akron
|Saturday August 31st
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, Ohio
|vs. West Michigan
|Saturday September 7th
|7:30 pm
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, Ohio
|against Marshall
|Saturday September 21st
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Columbus, Ohio
|at Michigan State
|Saturday September 28th
|To be announced
|To be announced
|East Lansing, Michigan.
|against Iowa
|Saturday, October 5
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Columbus, Ohio
|in Oregon
|Saturday, October 12
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Eugene, Oregon.
|against Nebraska
|Saturday, October 26
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Columbus, Ohio
|at Penn State
|Saturday November 2nd
|To be announced
|To be announced
|University Park, Pennsylvania.
|vs Purdue
|Saturday November 9th
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Columbus, Ohio
|at Northwest
|Saturday November 16th
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Chicago (Wrigley Field)
|against Indiana
|Saturday November 23
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Columbus, Ohio
|against Michigan
|Saturday November 30th
|12 noon
|FOX
|Columbus, Ohio
SCOREBOARD: See the scores of every college football game
Big Ten Football Standings
Click or tap here to view the latest Big Ten football team standings.
Latest College Football Rankings
Click or tap here to see where the Buckeyes landed in this week's polls
Results 2023
Ohio State lost to No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl to end the 2023-24 college football season. The Buckeyes went 11-1 in the regular season en route to earning the No. 7 ranking in the latest CFP rankings released on Dec. 3.
Here's what happened in every game on Ohio State's 2023 schedule:
2023 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, results
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME(S)
|TV
|LOCATION
|in Indiana
|W, 23-3
|Saturday September 2nd
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|Bloomington, IN
|against Youngstown State
|W, 35-7
|Saturday September 9th
|Afternoon
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, Ohio
|vs. Western Kentucky
|W, 63-10
|Saturday September 16th
|4:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, Ohio
|at no. 15Notre Dame
|W, 17-14
|Saturday September 23
|7:30 pm
|NBC
|Notre Dame, IN
|against Maryland
|W, 37-17
|Saturday, October 7
|12 noon
|FOX
|Columbus, Ohio
|at Purdue
|W, 41-7
|Saturday, October 14
|12 noon
|Peacock
|West Lafayette, IN
|against No. 7 Penn State
|W, 20-12
|Saturday, October 21
|12 noon
|FOX
|Columbus, Ohio
|in Wisconsin
|W, 24-10
|Saturday, October 28
|7:30 pm
|NBC
|Madison, Wisconsin
|at Rutgers
|W, 35-16
|Saturday November 4th
|12 noon
|CBS
|New Brunswick, NJ
|against Michigan State
|W, 38-3
|Saturday November 11th
|7:30 pm
|NBC
|Columbus, Ohio
|versus Minnesota
|W, 37-3
|Saturday November 18th
|To be determined
|To be determined
|Columbus, Ohio
|at No. 3 Michigan
|L, 30-24
|Saturday November 25
|12 noon
|FOX
|Ann Arbor, MI
|vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl)
|L, 14-3
|Friday December 29th
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Arlington, TX
When are the College Football Playoff Semifinals?
The CFP Semifinals begin on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The following day, Friday, January 10, 2025, the Cotton Bowl Classic will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
BOWL SCHEDULE: Here's a complete college football bowl game schedule
When is the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff National Championship?
The 2024-25College Football Playoff National Championship Game will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025. The title game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be the second time that Atlanta has hosted the CFP National Championship Game, making it the first city to host the event more than once. The championship game was previously held in Atlanta in 2018.
CFP SCHEDULE: Here's a look at the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff schedule
Below you will find a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
|YEAR
(GAME DATE)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52#3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|2023
|No. 1 Georgia65, no. 2 TCU 7
|Inglewood, California
MORE: Programs with the most national championships
Locations and dates of future CFP National Championships
2026:Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 19
2027: To be announced
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2024-08-15/2024-ohio-state-football-schedule-dates-times-tv-channels-scores
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, scores
- Poll shows Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in Texas
- Match Preview: Worcestershire vs. Kent
- COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater across the US are 'very high': What you need to know
- California Hit by 3.9-Magnitude Earthquake Days After Last Major Quake
- Is Donald Trump Considering Firing His Campaign Managers? What We Know
- Sreeja Akula pleased with Paris Olympics singles campaign, regrets team event quarterfinal defeat
- Floella Benjamins Announces UK Tour Cast
- Northwestern Field Hockey Player Previews for 2024: Olivia Bent-Cole
- Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam to visit China for first time abroad
- Trump Press Conference Today: Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at a golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
- PM Modi breaks silence on RG Kar rape and murder case, urges state govt to take tough action against criminals