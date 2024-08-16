GIRLS TENNIS IN HIGH SCHOOL: Arrows go into the fire on Saturday





Unlike other Fall Sports, Minnesota high school tennis players immediately take to the fire. The Arrows have five days of training before their season openers, scheduled for Saturday. Benson will take on PAS at 11:00, followed by Morris Area on the courts. Pipestone has had a 5-9 season. MACCRAY defeated the Arrows 4-3 in the opening round of the Section 3A team tournament on Oct. 5, 2023. PAS won all three doubles matches thanks to graduates Alyssa Enger and Madison Purdin (No. 1), Alicia Haack and Vivian Brockberg (No. 2) and Addison Draper and Katie Hanson (No. 3). During the Section 3A individual tournament, Jenna Boeke (another graduate) reached the second round of the singles draw. As did the doubles tandems of Enger/Purdin and Haack/Brockberg. PAS head coach James Skyberg reports that the team will return six starters and five more letterwinners for 2024. Unlike the boys from last spring, the girls' team has depth. The Arrows are ably led by seniors Haack and Draper, juniors Laura Minet, Hanson and Brockberg and sophomores Jasmine Boeke and Iva Witte. Skyberg said there are several newcomers who will contribute to the Arrows' success, namely junior Olyvia Weber, freshman Emma Smidt and eighth-graders Sophia Baatz and Aubrey Brockberg. PAS is looking for a new number 1 player in singles with graduating players Brielle Kulm (6-11 in matches), Jenna Boeke (10-7) and the duo Enger/Purdin (8-9). All returning starters and letter winners will be promoted now that last year's seniors have dropped out, Skyberg explained. As for the region, Montevideo and Luverne are the teams to watch. The Cardinals have reached the state tournament each of the past two years. Everyone returns to Montevideo, Skyberg said. My first goal is for the girls to win their games every game, said the coach. A realistic first team The goal is to find one of the best candidates for a particular section so that we can organize the first round. To improve the situation, the team took part in classes on Wednesdays in June and July. Almost everyone was there, which shows the dedication, Skyberg said. They know the skills that I want them to focus on. The girls have to come focused because we have a dual section meet on Saturday. Tanya Schroyer and Skylar Mendro will serve as Arrow's assistant coaches. A season schedule accompanies this story. INFORMATION Schedule 2024 Pipestone Area Schools (Date, opponent) August 17, BENSON, 11 a.m.; KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG, 1:30 p.m.; 20, at Yellow Medicine East, 11 a.m.; at MACCRAY, Clara City, 2 p.m.; 24, MONTEVIDEO, 10 a.m.; LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY, 1 p.m.; 24, at Worthington Invitational, 9 a.m.; 27, at Blue Earth Area, 1:30 p.m., Schroeder Courts; at New Ulm, 4:30 p.m. September 3, ST. JAMES AREA; 4:30 p.m.; 5, RIVER VALLEY (Kellogg), 4:30 p.m.; 9, FAIRMONT, 4:30 p.m.; 10, at Redwood Valley, Redwood Falls, 4:30 p.m.; 12, at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.; 17, LUVERNE, 4:30 p.m.; 19, at Worthington, 4:30 p.m. October 3, at Team Section 3A Tournament, higher seeding; 7, at Team Section 3A Tournament, Huether Family Match Pointe, Sioux Falls, SD; 10, Individual Section 3A Tournament, Huether Family Match Pointe, Sioux Falls, SD; 15, Individual Section 3A Tournament, Huether Family Match Pointe, Sioux Falls, SD State Tournament Locations Oct 22-25 Class A: Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center sponsored by InnerCity Tennis, Minneapolis Class AA: Baseline Tennis Center, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Editor's Note: All home games are played in ALL CAPS on the Pipestone Area Schools fields across from campus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pipestonestar.com/articles/high-school-girls-tennis-arrows-enter-the-fire-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos