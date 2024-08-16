Badgers hockey teams play at Wrigley Field in Chicago on January 4





The University of Wisconsin Badgers men's and women's hockey teams will play at Wrigley Field in Chicago in January as part of “The Frozen Borders: Big Ten Hockey Series” display case. The Badgers will play at the historic home stadium of the Chicago Cubs, the Big Ten Conference and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, January 4, 2025 announced on thursdayIt marks the first outdoor game in a baseball stadium for both Badgers programs. The UW women's hockey team will play Ohio State in a rematch of the past two NCAA championship games, which the Badgers won in 2023 and the Buckeyes won in 2024The UW men's team plays against Michigan State, the reigning Big Ten regular-season champion. The games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is not yet known whether the men or women will play first. On January 3, Ohio State men's hockey will take on Michigan at Wrigley Field, and Penn State will play Notre Dame. The order of games has not yet been determined, but start times are 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. This is one of the few outdoor UW hockey games in history This is only the second outdoor women's meet in the program's history and the first for men in more than a decade. In 2010 the UW women defeated Bemidji State6-1, at the Camp Randall Hockey Classic in Madison. The men's team also played that day, defeating Michigan 3-2. On February 17, 2013, the UW men defeated Minnesota 3-2 at Soldier Field in Chicago during the OfficeMax Hockey City Classic. More recently, the men also played at the United Center in Chicago Notre Dame draw, 2-2in 2019 and defeating the Fighting Irish 5-0from 2018. How to Get Tickets for 'The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series' Tickets for the Wisconsin women's and men's hockey games at Wrigley Field go on sale to the public Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. CT via Cubs.com/BigTenHockey. All tickets are digital via the MLB Ballpark app. One ticket is valid for both games on January 4th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/college/uw/2024/08/15/badgers-hockey-teams-to-play-at-wrigley-field-in-chicago-jan-4/74809199007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos