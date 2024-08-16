Table Tennis | Oatmeal Cookie Fanzine

Connect with us

doubtful

Stoke City XI of All Time

questionable Avatar

Table tennis
August 15, 2024 3:47:57 PM GMT

via mobile

Post by doubtful on August 15, 2024 3:47:57 PM GMT

Does anyone have any recommendations for a good bat? I used to play a lot with them and was pretty good (many decades ago) but now I have absolutely no idea what a good bat is.

I bought one from Sports Direct but it seems a bit slow/sluggish. I have taken it up again and am loving it.

Would love to see bats in real life instead of a Google purchase

Thank you in advance

frasier37

Reserve player

frasier37 Avatar

Table tennis
August 15, 2024 5:28:13 PM GMT

Post by frasier37 on August 15, 2024 5:28:13 PM GMT

I'm the same, I used to play in the Pottery League after being encouraged a lot by my dad who played for 'Shelton Bar' and 'Fenton A' back in the day… I haven't played in decades now.

Stiga was my last one and I'm pretty sure they still have a good range…including “carbon” :D

Trust your Overlords

doubtful

Stoke City XI of All Time

questionable Avatar

Table tennis
August 15, 2024 5:59:06 PM GMT

via mobile

Post by doubtful on August 15, 2024 5:59:06 PM GMT

Yes I am looking at Stiga and Joola but as I said I need to see them personally I need Bournes Sports to open up again now

A guy at our club has a Butterfly bat, which I have used, but for the 45 euros he paid for it, it is no better than the bat I have. It certainly makes a difference to me if you have a better bat.

frasier37

Reserve player

frasier37 Avatar

Table tennis
August 15, 2024 6:09:03 PM GMT

Post by frasier37 on August 15, 2024 6:09:03 PM GMT

questionable Avatar
August 15, 2024 5:59:06 PM GMT doubtful said:

Yes I am looking at Stiga and Joola but as I said I need to see them personally I need Bournes Sports to open up again now

A guy at our club has a Butterfly bat, which I have used, but for the 45 euros he paid for it, it is no better than the bat I have. It certainly makes a difference to me if you have a better bat.

:D funny enough, if my memory serves I'm right, my uncle was manager of Bournes Sports in Stoke. It must have been in the 70s.

I still have a black Dunlop from the 80's (was about 60 years old at the time)… the rubber has melted a bit in places so it has become pretty useless over the years… a bit like me I guess. I loved that stick, it was so fast :D

Trust your Overlords

dehartshilldas

Stoke City XI of All Time

Avatar of thehartshillbadger

Table tennis
August 15, 2024 6:50:07 PM GMT

via mobile

Post by thehartshillbadger on August 15, 2024 6:50:07 PM GMT

I love table tennis! That's all really
doubtful

Stoke City XI of All Time

**********

questionable Avatar

Posts: 6,877
Table tennis
August 15, 2024 9:03:37 PM GMT

via mobile

Post by doubtful on August 15, 2024 9:03:37 PM GMT

Avatar of thehartshillbadger
August 15, 2024 6:50:07 PM GMT dehartshilldas said:

I love table tennis! That's all really

Do you play badge?
