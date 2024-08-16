VVS Laxman likely to extend his term as head of National Cricket Academy





Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will extend his term as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for at least one year, according to ESPNcricinfo. Laxman was appointed NCA chief in December 2021 for a three-year term. His contract was set to expire in September this year. According to ESPNcricinfo, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise wanted to acquire Laxman's services, but this was not possible due to the duties he has to perform as the head of the NCA. Laxman is likely to be backed by India's domestic stalwarts as his team of coaches includes Shitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Laxman's extension comes ahead of the inauguration of the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman Saurav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and Laxman laid the foundation stone for the new facility in February 2022. The current NCA campus, located at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Karnataka, was established in 2000 as a BCCI cricket facility to train young cricketers who would potentially join the Indian cricket team in the future. It is also used for rehabilitation when players get injured. VVS Laxman is the current chief of the NCA. During his tenure as NCA chief, Laxman continued the various processes initiated by his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. One of the biggest challenges for him will be to restore the frequency of the India A tour schedule, which has gradually declined over the past two years. Under Dravid's rule, India A played home and away matches regularly. During his active career, Laxman represented Team India in 134 Tests and made 8,781 runs in 225 innings at an average of 45.97. He also hit 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries with his bat and his best score in this format is 281. He also played 86 ODIs for India and scored 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76. He scored six centuries and ten half-centuries in this format, with 131 being his best score.

