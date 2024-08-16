Wild Release Prospect Showcase Schedule – Wilderness Walk





That's wild The Minnesota Wild will be hosting their annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase next month, gathering their young talent from around the world to play a few games against other teams’ prospects. The showcase will run from September 13-15, and all practices and games are free and open to the public. Who are the players going to be there? Well… Attackers:Luke Toprowski, Hunter Haight, Matthew Sop, Ryder Ritchie, Gavin Hain. Mason Zebeski, Riley Heidt, Mikey Milne, Kody Dupuis, Felix Lacerte, Caedan Bankier, Brad Marek, Jack O'Brien, Pavel Novak, Luke Leheit Defenders:Jack Peart, Bogdans Hodass, Jordan Tourigny, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Stevie Leskovar, David Pacek, Kalem Parker Goalkeepers:Kyle McClellan, Samuel Hlavaj, Riley Mercer, Chase Wutzke So all in all, a mix of drafted prospects and a bunch of training camp invites to see if they join Iowa or just get some ice time. We won’t see the very smallest of the potential players, as players like Danila Yurov are already preparing for the KHL season and Zeev Buium is busy preparing for his second season with Denver. But there is still plenty of interesting talent. For a full schedule and more information about the selection:[NHL.com] Speaking of prospects, the Wild's recent draft inspires confidence that this team can achieve consistent success in the coming years.[Hockey Wilderness] Off the path… A little rumor mill centered around the Edmonton Oilers. Some are offering sheet drama and does this mean Evander Kane will spend most of his season on the LTIR? [Sportsnet]

