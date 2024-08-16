Chairman Bayelsa Table Tennis sponsors para Coach NIS





Akanimo suitcases Mr. Ama-ebi Ebikpolade, Chairman of the philanthropic Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association and South-South representative on the board of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, announced a training sponsorship for the state table tennis coach, Ozemida Esau. The announcement was met with cheers and applause from numerous table tennis players after Coach Esaus, Peter Adueze, John Otuka and Adebayo Adeyanju’s players from the state para senior men’s team all defeated their U15 Able class opponents. The mini tournament was a friendly way to prepare the U15 team for the upcoming National Youth Games which were held at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenogoa. Some of the key results were Peter Aduezes (para) 2:0 defeat about Succes Isioma (U15). John Otuka (para, national sports festival champion with a gold medal) won 2 sets against Clinton Ogbomaudia (current champion of South-South/Southeast U15). Henry Dibia (men U15) also lost 2-0 to Adebayo Adeyanju (para seniors men) and gave the Bayelsa table tennis players the bragging rights. Adebayo Adeyanju told our reporter that the para table tennis players won thanks to their experience and knowledge from training with the young U15 team. All games were in Best-of-three format, with each set being cheered by fans. The atmosphere in the packed hall brought excitement to visitors and friends of Mr. Ama-ebi Ebikpolade, who watched the exciting teenage table tennis players battle with the disabled senior players. Mr. Ama-ebi Ebikpolade donated a cash prize of over N200,000 to the winners including those who played a highly explosive demonstration game. Mr. Ebikpolade was physically impressed by the para-table tennis coach Ozemida Esau and announced the sponsorship package, including a helper for coach Esau during the trip for the coaching course. We want you to get the necessary coaching qualifications and skills to develop more talent for Bayelsa State and Nigeria at large. I am impressed by the performance of the U15 players and I want to support all programmes that will enhance their capabilities to bring back medals from the National Youth Games. Coach Esau was happy with the support of Mr. Ebikpolade to the Bayelsa Table Tennis Association and the players and prayed to God for his continued blessings. Esau was also grateful for the promise of bats and a new table tennis board for para and deaf players in the state. Currently, Mr. Ama-ebi Ebikpolade has two other coaches under his wing, Adebayo and Adeadi. He is also responsible for scholarships for 5 table tennis players at different universities. Nevertheless, Mr Ebikpolades’ major support project for the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association is a befitting, ultra-modern table tennis hall in Yenogoa, expected to be commissioned in less than two months.

