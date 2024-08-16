Men's tennis signs two for upcoming season – University of New Mexico Lobos track and field





ALBUQUERQUE, NM — New head coach Rob Bareford has added two new signings for the 2024-25 season, and the good news is he knows them both pretty well. Dario Ciobotaru, a sophomore transfer from Montana State, and Aditya Balsekar, a senior transfer from Radford, are both signed and will be part of Lobo Tennis for the 2024-25 season. Ciabotaru comes to UNM as a transfer from Montana State by way of Bucharest, Romania, and Bareford was his head coach last year. As a freshman, he won 21 matches playing from No. 1 to No. 3 singles. He also had success in the Mountain West with wins over Boise State's Taiyo Kurata (7-5, 6-2) and Air Force's AJ Moore (7-6 [7-1]7-5). He was a finalist at the 2023 Boise State Invitational in singles, where he won three straight matches before losing in three sets in the final. Ciobataru is a four-time Romanian national team member and was ranked No. 6 in the under-18 category in Romania in 2021-22, with an ITF ranking of 667. His verified UTR in singles is 11.78. He has also won eight tournament titles in Romania since 2019, including the National Tournament Next Gen Trophy in 2023. After coaching Dario last year, I'm excited to see him continue to grow and improve, Bareford said. He'll be an immediate contributor for us. Bareford also recruited and coached Balsekar, but he coached the Mumbai, India native in his first coaching stop at Radford University. Balsekar was a tough challenger for the Highlanders, posting a 43-8 overall singles record and UTRs of 12.04 for singles and 12.07 for doubles. He earned first-team All-Big South honors as a sophomore and junior, going a combined 12-0 in Big South play over those two seasons. He led Radford to the 2022 Big South Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, winning both his doubles and singles flights in the title match. Balsekar achieved an ATP rank of 1334 in singles and 2055 in doubles and won an ITF Junior Championship in Bangladesh. He recently won a PTT $25K in singles in Taiwan. I am excited to be coaching Aditya again after bringing him to Radford and coaching him there for two years, Bareford said. He added: We won a championship together and I can't wait to try for another one. The two additions should fit nicely into a Lobo roster that features veteran returnees Aram Noroozian and Georgio Samaha. Avery Tallakson and Nicolas Recoura, both of whom earned first-conference honors in 2024, are also back, along with redshirt signings Daniil Kakhniuk and Philip Bosin from Albuquerque. The signees join Albuquerque's Connor Dils as newcomers for 2024-25.

