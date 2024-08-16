Google DeepMinds Robot Masters Table Tennis at Human Level





Robot learning has made remarkable progress in recent years; however, achieving human performance in terms of accuracy, speed, and adaptability remains a significant challenge in several domains. One such domain is table tennis, a sport that requires years of rigorous training for human players to reach an advanced level of proficiency. In a new article Reaching Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis, A research team from Google DeepMind introduces the first robot agent that achieves amateur human-level performance in table tennis. The team used a hierarchical and modular policy architecture, which includes multiple low-level skill policies managed by a high-level controller. Each low-level skill policy is tailored to a specific aspect of table tennis, such as executing a forehand topspin, targeting with a backhand, or executing a forehand serve. These skills are based on a shared fundamental policy, which allows for further specialization as each skill improves. The robotic table tennis agent operates with a two-tiered control system, consisting of a high-level controller (HLC) and multiple low-level controllers (LLCs). The LLCs are responsible for executing various table tennis skills by generating joint velocity commands at a frequency of 50Hz. The role of the HLC is to determine which LLC should be activated during each ball delivery. Within the HLC, six components work together to determine the optimal LLC for the situation. In addition to developing the policy itself, the researchers also collect and store offline and online data on the strengths, weaknesses, and limitations of each low-level skill. These skill descriptions provide the robot with crucial insights into its capabilities and areas for improvement. The HLC uses this information, along with current game statistics and the opponent’s profile, to select the most appropriate skill at any given time. In their empirical study, the researchers evaluated the robot's performance in 29 matches against human opponents. The robot won 45% of the matches (13 out of 29), including 100% of the matches against beginners and 55% against advanced players, demonstrating solid amateur-level performance at human level. The paper Reaching Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis is on arXiv. Author: Hecate He | Editor: Chain Zhang Like this: Like Loading…

