Mateus Ceolin named head coach of MSU men's tennis | Montana State





BOZEMAN, Montana Mateus Ceolin, a Montana State graduate who played for the Bobcats from 2015-19, was named head coach of the school's men's tennis team on Thursday by athletic director Leon Costello. “I'm excited to bring Matty back to his alma mater,” Costello said. “It's always special when a former student-athlete has come up through the ranks and is ready to lead the program he once played for. Since leaving MSU, Matty has gained valuable experience and I'm excited about the future of MSU Mens Tennis.” After graduating from MSU with a degree in physical education with an emphasis in coaching in 2019, Ceolin began his coaching career under then-Bobcat head coach Trey Morris in 2019-20. Montana State is where I played, my alma mater, I always wanted to go back and coach and give back to the university and the community that has given me so much, Ceolin said. The timing was just right. Bozeman is a very special place, the whole community supports the university and it was a great place to play tennis and go to school. Most of all, I want to give back to the community and the school that has given me so much. In the fall of 2020, Ceolin became an assistant coach at Cameron University, an NCAA Division II school in Lawton, Oklahoma. He earned his master's degree from Cameron and was nominated as the ITA Assistant Coach of the Year for the South Central Region in 2021-22. The Aggies advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in 2020-21 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2021-22, earning ITA All-Academic team honors each season. Ceolin joined the University of Arizona staff as a volunteer assistant coach in 2022-23, becoming an assistant coach last year. The UA’s 2023-24 season was one of the most successful in program history, as the Wildcats captured the program’s first Pac-12 Tournament Championship after winning their third consecutive Pac-12 regular season crown. Six players earned All-Pac 12 honors, including three first-team selections. Arizona finished with a 26-4 dual record, defeating 16 ranked opponents. During his season as volunteer coach, Arizona helped the team post a 14-0 home record and advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time. Both stops were great, Ceolin said of coaching Cameron and Arizona. I learned a lot and I'm ready for the next challenge. In his return to Montana State, Ceolin will become the first alumna to lead MSU's men's program since Dean Owen in 1999-2000, and Jerry Peach (1973-96) before that. Ceolin and his wife, Emily, met as students at MSU. “I want to thank Leon (Costello) and Thijs (Goossens, MSU Deputy Athletics Director) for this incredible opportunity and the trust they have shown me to lead the men's tennis program, Ceolin said. I am ready to get to work and take the program to new heights. There is a lot of potential in the men's tennis program and we will explore every part of it.” (Editor's Note: This is a press release from Montana State University Athletics)

